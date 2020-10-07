School bands refuse to be silenced by virus, subsequent changes

Despite all the challenges create by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still music in the air Oct. 3 in Clarinda.
Initially, Saturday was to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda Community School District and the city of Clarinda.
Each year, the regional marching band contest attracts more than 50 high school and middle school bands from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska with more than 2,500 students participating. The event features a parade around the downtown square in the morning followed by the field competition at the high school football field in the afternoon.
However, in August, the difficult decision to cancel the event for 2020 was made due to ongoing safety concerns relating to the pandemic. Plans are to resume the jamboree in 2021.
Still, the Clarinda band program did not miss a step. A Concert on the Lawn was held Saturday morning at Clarinda High School featuring both the Clarinda High School Marching Band and the Clarinda Middle School Marching Band.
Band parents, family, friends and members of the public braved the brisk morning winds and chilly fall temperatures to listen to the concert. The fortitude shown by the band members and crowd showed that music cannot be silenced no matter what adversities are involved.
The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree was just one of many annual celebrations and contests marching band students across the state of Iowa have been deprived of participating in this year due to the pandemic. Another highly popular event in Southwest Iowa that attracts several local high school bands was Shenfest, which was scheduled for Sept. 26. That celebration was canceled in July.
At the same time, the Iowa High School Music Association announced it would not be holding its in-person State Marching Band Festival this year. The state contest normally features eight regions across the state where high school bands are judged on their performance in three music categories and three visual categories.
Rather than having the bands perform in-person, the Iowa High School Music Association as moved to an online format on Oct. 17. I understand the reason for the change, but there is something special about hearing a high school band play live.
Even though band students in Clarinda, and elsewhere in Iowa, will not get to experience the atmosphere and pageantry of the festival, they have still put in the hard work and practice necessary to compete at the state level.
Simply put, that is dedication. And for that dedication in the face of such unprecedented challenges, the band students of Iowa should be saluted.
