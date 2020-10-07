School bands refuse to be silenced by virus, subsequent changes

The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree was just one of many annual celebrations and contests marching band students across the state of Iowa have been deprived of participating in this year due to the pandemic. Another highly popular event in Southwest Iowa that attracts several local high school bands was Shenfest, which was scheduled for Sept. 26. That celebration was canceled in July.

At the same time, the Iowa High School Music Association announced it would not be holding its in-person State Marching Band Festival this year. The state contest normally features eight regions across the state where high school bands are judged on their performance in three music categories and three visual categories.

Rather than having the bands perform in-person, the Iowa High School Music Association as moved to an online format on Oct. 17. I understand the reason for the change, but there is something special about hearing a high school band play live.

Even though band students in Clarinda, and elsewhere in Iowa, will not get to experience the atmosphere and pageantry of the festival, they have still put in the hard work and practice necessary to compete at the state level.

Simply put, that is dedication. And for that dedication in the face of such unprecedented challenges, the band students of Iowa should be saluted.