We make plans every day.
Sometimes those plans are pretty straight forward, like identifying the tasks you need to do for the day. Others are fun activities like making dinner or vacation plans. Plans can play a critical part in detailed projects like construction. Most likely we would be lost without a plan of some type to guide us.
That is why the plan approved by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors last week for the upcoming school year was so important. The Return to Learn plan outlines how the school district will manage the educational process, while still taking necessary precautions like implementing social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings in some instances, to help ensure the safety of students and staff as they contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There may be certain aspects of the Return to Learn plan some people may not like, but you can’t move forward without taking the first step. I also know from my own experience, no plan is perfect. I do not believe anyone involved in drafting the Return to Learn plan will tell you it is perfect. Life is filled with the unexpected and we learn from how we respond to the unforeseen.
I believe Superintendent Chris Bergman summed up what Clarinda and the state of Iowa faces as the new school year approaches.
“There are questions from every corner of the state all the way to the middle. So we’re not alone in the fact there are still a lot of questions. We’re going to all do our best with answers. This is a real opportunity for people to come together, to collaborate and support one another in a tough time knowing that we’re not all going to agree. Sometimes we have to agree to disagree, but we always need to be respectful, and kind and supportive of one another,” Bergman said.
As I reviewed the Return to Learn plan, there was one aspect that jumped out at me above all others. When the traditional classroom education system in Iowa was halted in March due to the pandemic, the options for further learning in Clarinda and across the state were limited.
However, the Return to Learn plan now outlines how Clarinda could transition to online learning should the virus, or other catastrophe, again force the closing of school buildings.
My cousin is a teacher in San Antonio and she has told me how the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated one of the largest school districts in Texas. As the virus continues to spread through the city, she told me the district is not planning to bring students back to school until after the Labor Day holiday, if they do at all.
However, the impact of the pandemic on the educational process in San Antonio appeared to be rather minimal. Quickly after lockdown protocols were implemented in March, she told me her district went to online learning. Through a combination of Google Docs and Zoom, which we have all become far more familiar with in recent months, they were able to have students continue with their regular assignments.
Similarly, a former Clarinda teacher that now lives in Washington was able to smoothly transition to online classrooms and learning opportunities despite being in one of initial hotspots for the pandemic.
The reason these schools were able to successfully carry on was simple - they had a plan in place. Now Clarinda also has a plan in place and that might prove to be the silver lining to this terrible situation.
