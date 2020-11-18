Mastering how to respond when you land in the rough

What happens when one of the greatest spring traditions in sports is confronted with a year like 2020?

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating health risks across the country and wrecking havoc with the schedules of all major sports, the PGA was forced to reschedule the Masters. Normally played in April, the Masters is the first of the four major golf tournaments and symbolically reminds viewers of the beauty of spring as they see images of the picturesque Augusta National Golf Course.

However, the 2020 version of the Masters was delayed seven months by the pandemic and served as the last of the four majors. With only a few people on the course other than the golfers and their caddies, there was a strange hush over the tournament that fans will not soon forget.

Fortunately, there were a few other amazing moments fans will remember for a long time because they exemplified the skill of the golfers and the excitement of the game.

Dustin Johnson, who entered the tournament ranked as the top golfer in the world, collected his first green jacket as he won the Masters by five strokes. Johnson set the 72-hole scoring record for the tournament with a total of 268, which translates fittingly to a 20-under-par performance in 2020.