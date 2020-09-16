Finding time to keep turning the page

Despite my best intentions, it has been a long time since I have read a good book.

I have no problem finding a book that sounds interesting and starting the book. The problem is, actually finishing a book. I tend to read about half of my new novel of choice and then put it aside to attend to other demands. By the time I go back to the book, I have forgotten some of the details and face an aggravating decision. I either have to restart the book or give up all together. Does anyone else run into this problem?

When I was in elementary and junior high school, I had a passion to read. I seemed to always have a book in my hands and was fascinated by the worlds and locations that leaped off the page and became so very real in my imagination.

As I grew older, the types of books I read evolved. I went from reading fun children’s books to reading biographies of famous people of the past. Much in the same way I like movies based on true stories, I was fascinated in the details of the lives of these actual people. I remember a stretch where I read biographies on people of the Old West like Wyatt Earp and Crazy Horse. The allure of that era combined with the rough and tumble lifestyle of those people taming the frontier seemed so far removed from the world I knew that I was transfixed.