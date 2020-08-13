Where did this summer go? I feel like I blinked and missed it.
Normally, I have an internal clock that ticks in sync to specific events each year to tell me what season it is. Spring starts with the opening of the Major League Baseball season and wraps up with high school graduation.
Summer is signified by the Glenn Miller Festival. Once I get past that, I know I have a couple months of summer weather and a bit of a slower pace to recharge my batteries for a busy fall schedule. However, life has been so chaotic for everyone this year, that slower summer pace never came.
One of my coworkers recently managed to carve out some time for a family vacation. That made me think of the carefree days when I was young, and my parents and I would embark on one of our great summer adventures.
Each year we took one extended family vacation. Usually, this involved traveling to see family in other states. I recall going to see my aunt in Tulsa, Okla.; visiting my aunt, uncle and cousins in Indiana; and journeying to Minnesota and Wisconsin to see some of my other cousins and their parents.
However, there are two summer vacations that have always stood out in my memory. The first was traveling to Detroit to see my dad’s cousin and his family before continuing on to Montreal, Canada. There are many things I recall about that trip, but probably the most important was the fact it was the only time I traveled outside the country.
After crossing the border and arriving in Montreal, we signed up for tours of Olympic Stadium and the city. Unfortunately, the Expos were on the road, so we did not get to see a baseball game during our visit. However, the tour of Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1976 Summer Olympics, was fascinating. The highlight of that tour for me was seeing the training cyclists do for the Olympics. The speed at which he flew around the banked track was remarkable.
During our tour of Montreal, I remember our bus winding its way up a steep hill to a historical cathedral. Admittedly, I don’t remember the church quite as much as the bus driver saying we would be arriving right after he made a right turn. The problem was the road was curving around the hill to the left, so making a right turn at that point would have sent us plummeting over the cliff. I still chuckle when I think of that moment and shake my head at what seemingly insignificant things can stick with you.
On our way home from Montreal, we ventured further east and crossed back into the United States at Niagara Falls in New York. The power and beauty of that natural wonder is certainly worth seeing.
That vacation made such an impact on me that I ended up taking two years of French class in high school.
The other family vacation that has always stuck out to me was to see another national monument. That time we went west to South Dakota to see the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. As a little boy I was in awe at the size of Mount Rushmore and the detail that went into carving the faces of the Presidents into the rock.
During the trip we also stopped at a site to pan for gold. I was expecting to strike it rich and have some huge nugget end up in my pan. Of course that did not happen, but I did manage to collect a few flakes of gold they put in a small vile of water to keep as a memento.
Another of our stops was at a fish hatchery. You could go fishing and keep your catch. With the help of my dad I was able to land two good size trout. We did not realize they would prepare your catch for dinner, so we left with the fish in an ice cooler and had no idea what we were going to do with them.
As we drove, my dad saw an older woman sitting alone on her front porch. He stopped, walked up the porch and asked her if she would like the fish. As it turned out, her husband was an avid fisherman, but had recently passed away. She was so grateful when we gave her the fish and I still remember her standing on that porch smiling as we drove away.
It’s moments like those that make finding time in your busy schedule for a family vacation so important.
