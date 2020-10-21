Exciting new television drama offers mix of history, suspense

Perceptions can change very quickly.
I was reminded of that this summer when I watched the movie “Richard Jewell.” I am an avid movie fan and especially enjoy true stories, so I was instantly attracted to this movie.
Richard Jewell was the security guard who discovered a pipe bomb at Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Ga. Jewell discovered an unattended backpack in the park and alerted authorities, which resulted in the discovery of the bomb. He then assisted with an evacuation of the immediate area that resulted in hundreds of lives being saved when the bomb exploded.
Initially, Jewell was heralded as a hero and was a media darling appearing on various news programs explaining how he discovered the backpack and the actions he took. However, in the blink of an eye, Jewell was transformed from a national hero to an evil villain.
Jewell was wrongly accused of having placed the bomb himself in order to garner attention as the hero of the tragic situation. In the process, the movie explores how his life was turned upside down by the allegations ensuing FBI investigation.
As I watched the movie my mouth dropped in amazement at how quickly Jewell became tangled in a legal mess that seemed to have no escape. If you have not seen this movie, I would certainly recommend it.
Then, three weeks ago, I saw a listing for a new television show “Manhunt: Deadly Games” on CBS. Reading the description, I learned the initial episode dealt with Jewell and the Centennial Olympic Park bombing. I thought it was a documentary or news feature, so I set my DVR to record the episode.
The next week I saw the story continued. I again recorded the second episode and was intrigued to find out exactly what the program was about. I finally had a chance watch those two episodes last weekend and I was hooked. This is a television drama following the events of the bombing and investigation.
When I realized this, my curiosity was peaked because I wanted to see how this television portrayal would compare with the motion picture. Many of the scenes and accounts were very similar, as you would expect from a true story.
Yet, there is one key difference between the movie and television show that has me fascinated. The investigation into Jewell was spearheaded by the FBI, but the television show reveals a fringe investigation was being conducted by two bomb technicians with the ATF.
The two bomb technicians quickly determined the conditions surrounding the bombing made it unlikely Jewell was the culprit. As a result, I am sitting on the edge of my seat waiting to see how their manhunt for the actual bomber develops.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!