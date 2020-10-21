Exciting new television drama offers mix of history, suspense

Then, three weeks ago, I saw a listing for a new television show “Manhunt: Deadly Games” on CBS. Reading the description, I learned the initial episode dealt with Jewell and the Centennial Olympic Park bombing. I thought it was a documentary or news feature, so I set my DVR to record the episode.

The next week I saw the story continued. I again recorded the second episode and was intrigued to find out exactly what the program was about. I finally had a chance watch those two episodes last weekend and I was hooked. This is a television drama following the events of the bombing and investigation.

When I realized this, my curiosity was peaked because I wanted to see how this television portrayal would compare with the motion picture. Many of the scenes and accounts were very similar, as you would expect from a true story.

Yet, there is one key difference between the movie and television show that has me fascinated. The investigation into Jewell was spearheaded by the FBI, but the television show reveals a fringe investigation was being conducted by two bomb technicians with the ATF.

The two bomb technicians quickly determined the conditions surrounding the bombing made it unlikely Jewell was the culprit. As a result, I am sitting on the edge of my seat waiting to see how their manhunt for the actual bomber develops.