Clarinda Area Volunteers continues key programs

As the final hours of the year tick off the clock, many people prepare to celebrate all the wonders a new year could hold. A common part of that celebration includes making a New Year’s resolution or two.
Though there have been plenty of parties to attend on New Year’s Eve, that has never really been my thing. I can remember a few times my parents would hold a card party on New Year’s Eve that would last well past midnight. But more often than not I celebrate New Year’s Eve by watching the ball drop in Time Square on television, watching a movie or catching a few episodes of the annual Twilight Zone marathon.
In other words, I stay up until midnight and say “Happy New Year” to no one in particular before going to bed.
One of the few New Year’s Eve observances that stood out for me was in 1999. Along with marking the start of a new century, which was a profound idea to consider, I was on the edge of my seat to see just how much chaos the Y2K bug was going to cause. Was the power going to go out? Were all the computers in the world really going to turn into paperweights? Were the robots going rise up and take over the world?
People spent months prepping for these and many other possibilities. However, those fears proved unfounded as, other than for a slight sigh of relief, life carried on uninterrupted and people focused their attention instead on keeping their New Year’s resolutions.
New Year’s resolutions are firm commitments or promises people make to themselves in order to live happier and healthier lives. Some of the most popular resolutions are to diet or get in shape; eat healthier or live a healthier lifestyle; be nicer to people; and reduce the amount of stress in your life.
We have all heard the saying, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” That is exactly the problem with New Year’s resolutions. No matter how good your intentions are, it is far easier to make a promise than to actually follow through and keep that promise.
As a result, many people see their resolutions fall by the wayside in a matter of a few weeks. So what is the point of making New Year’s resolutions?
They provide us an opportunity to take stock of our lives and identify shortcomings we can improve as well as the positive aspects of our lives we want to continue and build on. Simply recognizing those strengths and weaknesses make us better people, which in turn can make the year and the world better for everyone.
For me, 2020 ended on a very sad note. A week before Christmas I was notified Lucille Lawrence had passed away. Lucille and her family are very dear friends I have known for more than 25 years.
On top of that, Lucille served as the Executive Director of the Clarinda Area Volunteers. I have had the honor of serving as president of the Board of Directors for this important organization for many years. Clarinda Area Volunteers organizes volunteers to work at many key locations and events held in Clarinda. These include the Lied Public Library, the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum, the Clarinda Community School District, the Glenn Miller Festival and the Page County Fair to name only a few.
In addition, Clarinda Area Volunteers operates two transportation programs that are an essential service utilized by many residents in Clarinda and the surrounding area. Reaching Important Destinations Easily is an in-town taxi service, while Page County Passengers is a long distance transportation program that aids people traveling to doctor appointments, air ports or similar locations in larger cities like Omaha and Kansas City.
Realizing the importance of these transportation programs and the valuable services our members provide to the community, our Board of Directors has made a New Year’s resolution of our own.
We are committed to honoring the memory of Lucille by doing everything in our power to continue the fine work our organization did under her direction. We realize there will be challenges along with way, but we are determined to try. That is all anyone can do.