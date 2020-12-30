Clarinda Area Volunteers continues key programs

New Year’s resolutions are firm commitments or promises people make to themselves in order to live happier and healthier lives. Some of the most popular resolutions are to diet or get in shape; eat healthier or live a healthier lifestyle; be nicer to people; and reduce the amount of stress in your life.

We have all heard the saying, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” That is exactly the problem with New Year’s resolutions. No matter how good your intentions are, it is far easier to make a promise than to actually follow through and keep that promise.

As a result, many people see their resolutions fall by the wayside in a matter of a few weeks. So what is the point of making New Year’s resolutions?

They provide us an opportunity to take stock of our lives and identify shortcomings we can improve as well as the positive aspects of our lives we want to continue and build on. Simply recognizing those strengths and weaknesses make us better people, which in turn can make the year and the world better for everyone.

For me, 2020 ended on a very sad note. A week before Christmas I was notified Lucille Lawrence had passed away. Lucille and her family are very dear friends I have known for more than 25 years.