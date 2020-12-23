Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, when does your family open presents?

The answer to this question is just one of the many Christmas traditions people have. Other traditions may include enjoying a specific meal each year or attending a candlelight church service on Christmas Eve.

For my family, our primary gift exchange was always on Christmas morning. There was nothing like getting up and seeing the selection of presents Santa left under our tree after I went to bed on Christmas Eve.

However, when it came to traditions, our Christmas Eve celebration was steeped in them. Each year, we spent Christmas Eve with my paternal grandparents. We were joined by my aunts, uncles and cousins. My dad came from a family of six and there were a total of 11 cousins. So yes, it was a full house.

As soon as you came in the door, you could smell the kettle of oyster stew simmering on the stove. I have to admit, I am not a fan of oyster stew or the broth. I don’t know how that became the annual meal, but I have had several other friends say their family also had oyster stew on Christmas Eve.

Fortunately, chili was also added to the soup options, which was a significant relief for me and at least one of my aunts.