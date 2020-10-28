Catching gold fever from home

I was running a fever last weekend.
But not to worry, it was gold fever. One of my guilty pleasures, “Gold Rush”, had its season premier and it was worth the wait.
I am not a big fan of reality television, but “Gold Rush” is one of the few exceptions I have. This is the 11th season of the show that follows various mining companies on their hunt for gold in the Klondike and surrounding areas of Canada.
Initially, the show focused on a group of rookie minors from Oregon that struck out to find their fortune. Admittedly, I was not that interested in the show when it premiered. However, midway through the second season I saw a rerun and was instantly hooked.
What grabbed me was not the gold, necessarily, but rather the determination and ingenuity of the companies featured in the show. These people work long, hard hours to extract gold flake by flake from the terrain. Seeing their joy about having a few ounces of gold in the pan after their cleanup or the sense of disappointment and frustration when they came up empty was captivating. To me, it showed the human struggle and the highs and lows everyone experiences at different points in their life.
Racing against the looming winter freeze, these fortune seekers cannot afford a delay. Suffering a flat tire, a broken bolt or some other mechanical malfunction can grind an operation to a halt and cost thousands of dollars in potential income. Remember, these people are working in the midst of the Canadian wilderness. With the nearest hardware or supply store hours away, the miners must come up with a bush fix that often involves repurposing other equipment or fabricating the part they need to get their operation running once again.
Mix in some stunning scenery, like snowcapped mountains and raging rivers, and local wildlife and viewers are transported each week to a beautiful new world.
As the popularity of “Gold Rush” as increased over the years, there have also been several spinoffs that I also enjoy. The youngest mine boss on the show, Parker has grown from a young teenager working on his grandfather’s claim in Alaska to the owner of his own thriving business. “Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail” follows Parker and a group of his friends as they learn about different forms of gold mining being employed around the world.
“Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine” follows a former member of the original mining group the show was based on as he seeks to reopen abandoned mines in the United States. “Gold Rush: White Water” follows a family that uses SCUBA equipment to dredge for gold in remote mountain rivers.
Although not connected with “Gold Rush”, Discovery has also capitalized on the rise of gold fever with “Bering Sea Gold.” Based in and around Nome, Alaska, this show follows miners who spend their summer dredging for gold on the floor of the Bering Sea. The popularity of this show has also led to a spinoff that follows many of the same miners as they spend their winter dredging for gold under the ice of the frozen sea.
As a child, I often fantasized about going mountain climbing and SCUBA diving. The combination of excitement and danger associated with those activities always captured my imagination.
The front yard of my home featured a terrace with steps from the curb up to the sidewalk leading to our front door. Although the hill was not very high or steep in reality, as a young boy that was the mountain I could climb. All I had to do was tie a jump rope around the pole of my neighbor’s fence and I was ready to scale Mount Everest.
Watching “Gold Rush” still stirs those feelings of adventure I enjoyed as a child. I can’t wait to start of my next expedition. All I have to do is flip the channel.
