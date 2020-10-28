Catching gold fever from home

I was running a fever last weekend.

But not to worry, it was gold fever. One of my guilty pleasures, “Gold Rush”, had its season premier and it was worth the wait.

I am not a big fan of reality television, but “Gold Rush” is one of the few exceptions I have. This is the 11th season of the show that follows various mining companies on their hunt for gold in the Klondike and surrounding areas of Canada.

Initially, the show focused on a group of rookie minors from Oregon that struck out to find their fortune. Admittedly, I was not that interested in the show when it premiered. However, midway through the second season I saw a rerun and was instantly hooked.

What grabbed me was not the gold, necessarily, but rather the determination and ingenuity of the companies featured in the show. These people work long, hard hours to extract gold flake by flake from the terrain. Seeing their joy about having a few ounces of gold in the pan after their cleanup or the sense of disappointment and frustration when they came up empty was captivating. To me, it showed the human struggle and the highs and lows everyone experiences at different points in their life.