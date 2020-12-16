Bill needs Senate support

When I was a little kid there was nothing quite like getting up to watch Saturday morning cartoons.
Now, keep in mind, I’m talking before the arrival of cable TV or streaming. We were able to watch the three national networks and Iowa Public Television. So there was no Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Netflix or YouTube where you could flip on cartoons any time you wanted.
Mixed in with my Saturday morning cartoons was a little animated series that actually provided children with some educational value between the full length cartoons. Of course I’m talking about “Schoolhouse Rock.”
I always found these little spots fun and interesting. I didn’t think about the fact I was learning on a Saturday morning when I was not in school!
One of my favorite episodes, without question, was “I’m Just a Bill.” The episodes features Bill, a singing piece of rolled up paper who is trying to make his way through Capitol Hill to become a law.
A cute little guy, Bill is just the kind of guy children could see themselves being friends with. Mix in a catchy little song explaining the process by which legislation slowly moves through the various branches of the government, and you are rooting for poor little Bill to final have his dream come true.
After passing out of committee, Bill is sent to the House of Representatives and the Senate before ultimately going to the White House. There, he waits with numerous other bills, to be signed into law by the President.
Of course, the winding tale of Bill as the episode concludes with a Congressman informing him he has been signed into law.
A similar journey is currently underway involving the Clarinda Post Office. In July, Rep. Cindy Axne wrote a bill to name the government building the Jessie Field Shambaugh Post Office Building. Co-sponsoring the bill were Reps. Abby Finkenauer, David Loebsack and Steve King.
Jessie Field Shambaugh is known as the “Mother of 4-H.” After Jessie Field Shambaugh was elected superintendent of schools for Page County in 1906, she organized Corn Clubs and Home Clubs in all 130 schools in the county. The Corn Clubs taught boys agriculture and farming techniques, while the Home Clubs taught girls homemaking skills like cooking and sewing.
Those clubs set the initial foundation for the worldwide 4-H program we know today. The program is symbolized by a four-leaf clover. To boost participation in the clubs, Field created a three-leafed clover pin. The pin featured an “H” on each leaf. A fourth leaf was added in 1912 to mark the creation of 4-H clubs. The “H” on each the leaves stood for Head, Heart and Hands. The fourth “H” was later added for Health.
Initially, Axne was hopeful the bill would be passed by the end of July. However, it took until last week for the House of Representatives to finally advance the bill.
This sent the bill on to the United States Senate for consideration. When the bill was first introduced, Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst indicated their support for the bill.
Still, I encourage all Iowans to reach out to Grassley and Ernst to express your support for this deserving honor. Let’s end 2020 on a high note and get this bill passed through the Senate.
