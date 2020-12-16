Bill needs Senate support

When I was a little kid there was nothing quite like getting up to watch Saturday morning cartoons.

Now, keep in mind, I’m talking before the arrival of cable TV or streaming. We were able to watch the three national networks and Iowa Public Television. So there was no Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Netflix or YouTube where you could flip on cartoons any time you wanted.

Mixed in with my Saturday morning cartoons was a little animated series that actually provided children with some educational value between the full length cartoons. Of course I’m talking about “Schoolhouse Rock.”

I always found these little spots fun and interesting. I didn’t think about the fact I was learning on a Saturday morning when I was not in school!

One of my favorite episodes, without question, was “I’m Just a Bill.” The episodes features Bill, a singing piece of rolled up paper who is trying to make his way through Capitol Hill to become a law.

A cute little guy, Bill is just the kind of guy children could see themselves being friends with. Mix in a catchy little song explaining the process by which legislation slowly moves through the various branches of the government, and you are rooting for poor little Bill to final have his dream come true.