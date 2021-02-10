Best lessons go beyond classroom

Clarinda Academy also provided me my only chance to cover soccer. I had always considered football one of the more challenging sports to photograph, but that could not hold a candle to the demands of shooting soccer and my feeble attempts to at least come up with a mediocre picture.

I also had a few opportunities to enter the classrooms at Clarinda Academy or attend school assemblies and report on activities the students were involved with. On those occasions I found the students to be engaged and willing to participate.

Beyond that, whether I was covering athletics or academics, I found the students to be respectful and inquisitive. The students always seemed to have a wealth of questions about what I did, why I was willing to bring attention to what they were doing and, most importantly of course, when was it going to be in the paper so they could see it.

However, we all know there were also some bumps in the road over the years for the Clarinda Academy. The most obvious of those difficulties was with runaways. Given the backgrounds of the students the facility was serving, I don’t believe anyone was surprised some of the students proved to be problematic. Unfortunately, the frequency with which students were attempting to run away from the Clarinda Academy seemed to increase in recent years.