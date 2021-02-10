Best lessons go beyond classroom

Friday was a somber day for Clarinda as reports surfaced that the Clarinda Academy would be closing its doors after 29 years in the community.
In that time, the school for delinquent and adjudicated youth has served more than 7,000 students from across the county. Just as importantly, the Clarinda Academy has been one of the largest employers in town.
Simply put, this decision is going to have a significant impact on Clarinda both economically and culturally.
The Clarinda Academy opened in February of 1992. Eleven months later, I arrived in Clarinda to start my journalism career. Since that time I have covered a great deal of events connected with the Clarinda Academy. I have met many of the students who attended the Academy as well as having worked with several of the directors and staff members.
Overall, I have good memories of my interactions with the Clarinda Academy and I hope the rest of our community can say the same.
I was routinely on campus for athletic events the Eagles were involved with. This ranges from taking team photos and gathering information for season previews to covering games hosted by Clarinda Academy. Some of my best memories were when the Eagles snapped a lengthy losing streak in football; covering a boys’ basketball team that was on the verge of making the state tournament; and reporting on the success various Clarinda Academy athletes had at the state track meet and the state wrestling meet.
Clarinda Academy also provided me my only chance to cover soccer. I had always considered football one of the more challenging sports to photograph, but that could not hold a candle to the demands of shooting soccer and my feeble attempts to at least come up with a mediocre picture.
I also had a few opportunities to enter the classrooms at Clarinda Academy or attend school assemblies and report on activities the students were involved with. On those occasions I found the students to be engaged and willing to participate.
Beyond that, whether I was covering athletics or academics, I found the students to be respectful and inquisitive. The students always seemed to have a wealth of questions about what I did, why I was willing to bring attention to what they were doing and, most importantly of course, when was it going to be in the paper so they could see it.
However, we all know there were also some bumps in the road over the years for the Clarinda Academy. The most obvious of those difficulties was with runaways. Given the backgrounds of the students the facility was serving, I don’t believe anyone was surprised some of the students proved to be problematic. Unfortunately, the frequency with which students were attempting to run away from the Clarinda Academy seemed to increase in recent years.
At about the same time, my interaction with the students and staff of the Clarinda Academy decreased dramatically. The school seemed less inclined to publicize its events and there were more hoops to jump through to get approval to conduct interviews or take photographs.
Still, looking back at the time I spent covering the Clarinda Academy, I have more good memories than bad. I gained an appreciation for the efforts the staff made to teach the students life lessons that would benefit them long after their time here. For that reason more than any, I was saddened to learn of the fate of the Clarinda Academy.