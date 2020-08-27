WAGONER, LYNN

Lynn Wagoner Clarinda, Iowa Aug. 25, 1925 - Aug. 18, 2020 Lynn Wagoner, 94, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Services were held 11:00 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Mitchel Schuessler officiating. Visitation was held 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment was in the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Music Program or the Clarinda Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Mary Lynn Herzberg Wagoner, age 94, passed peacefully to her eternal home on August 18, 2020, at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa while surrounded by her family. Lynn, the name Mary Lynn preferred to be known as, was the only child of Theodore and Pearl Miller of Coffey, Missouri. They welcomed her into the world on August 25, 1925. After growing up in Shenandoah and Clarinda, Lynn graduated from Clarinda High School in 1944. Following graduation, she moved to California with two girlfriends and volunteered with the USO. A talented pianist, Lynn also attended Texas Christian University and the Kansas City Music Conservatory. After returning to Clarinda, Lynn met her future husband Leland Herzberg at the local skating rink. They married on July 9, 1948 and went on to have three children; Pamela, Marlin and Gordon. Leland passed away in November 1974. Lynn married her second husband Floyd Wagoner of Clarinda IA on December 30, 1979. With her musical gift, Lynn faithfully served St John's Lutheran Church as principal organist/pianist for more than 35 years. She added to those years playing in a part time capacity. Lynn also taught piano and organ for several years. Lynn also worked at the Clarinda Mental Health Institute and Allen Monument. In her free time, Lynn loved to quilt, crochet and knit. Lynn was a prolific quilter and many of her colorful quilts now reside with friends and family. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends, taking walks, riding bike and family vacations throughout the US. Lynn and Leland also took a trip to Europe when Pam's family lived in Germany. Her husbands Leland and Floyd, her parents and son-in-law Tim Tritsch, preceded Lynn in death. She is survived by daughter Pamela Tritsch of Kalamazoo, Michigan., sons Marlin Herzberg of Eagan, Minnesota., and Gordon Herzberg of Shenandoah, Iowa, grandchildren Tina Tritsch of Miami, Florida, Tracee (Josh) Cook of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Todd Tritsch of Denver, Colorado, and Tara Smith of Kalamazoo, Michigan, great grandchildren Payton Davis, Tatum Gravatt, Gannon Gravatt, Logann Johnson, Karsyn Johnson of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Sophia Tritsch of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are sister-in-laws Evelyn Herzberg, Bertha Jensen, Nelda Herzberg, brother-in-laws Bill Henske, Walt Herzberg, Ben Herzberg and numerous nieces and nephews.
