STRONG, WAYNE

Wayne Strong Bedford, Iowa Dec. 5, 1922 - Aug. 8, 2020 A Private Family Funeral for Wayne Strong, age 97, of Bedford, Iowa, will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Open visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12 PM until 6 PM at Cummings Family Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Wayne's name or to the family to be established. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummmingsfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Wayne Strong was born December 5, 1922 to Earl and Della (West) Strong in Pleasant Twp., Cass County, Iowa and entered into rest Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. With the exception of living a few years in Arkansas during his childhood, Wayne spent his entire life living in Iowa. Wayne was united in marriage February 15, 1951 to Katherine Winger at Maryville, MO. They were blessed with four children; Duane, Linda, Judy and Dwight. They lived on a farm west of Bedford for 64 years before moving to Bedford where they resided for 4 years. Wayne enjoyed being a farmer and farmed the majority of his life. He was a lifetime member of the Taylor County Fair Board. He and Katherine worked for many years as groundskeepers as well as helping with the fair. Wayne and Katherine camped at the same site at the Iowa State Fair for 38 years making many friends that they enjoyed seeing every year. Wayne enjoyed Saturday nights at the Junction Café, playing pitch, attending tractor and pickup pulls. He loved to fish and enjoyed finding the hidden horseshoe in his Farm & Ranch Living magazine. Wayne loved driving his tractor in the Bedford and New Market 4th of July parades. He made the best chocolate homemade ice cream and always loved eating ice cream. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Wayne loved visiting and laughing with his family. He was a quiet, soft spoken man with a good sense of humor. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Leila Hawhee, Iola Thomas, Hazel Brown, Betty Pfander; brothers Lester Strong and Dale Strong; as well as a great granddaughter, Mallory Strong. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Katherine of 69 years; children Duane Strong, Clarinda, Iowa, Linda (Eldon) Hensley, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Judy (Mike) Ridnour, Braddyvile, Iowa and Dwight Strong, Bedford, Iowa; grandchildren Michelle Glassgow, Jamie Ridnour, Josh (Tanya) Strong, Zach (Kerra) Strong, Rachel Strong; great-grandchildren Sydney Strong, Courtney Strong; step great-grandson, Kole (Brenda) Thompson, step great-great granddaughter Evelyn Thompson, nieces, nephews, family and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.