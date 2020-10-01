RUNYON, MARVIN

Marvin Runyon Clarinda, Iowa Aug. 4, 1952 - Sept. 23, 2020 Marvin Runyan, 68, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence rural Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Services were held 11:00 AM, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation was 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Marvin Dean Runyan was born August 4th, 1952 in Clarinda, Iowa to Clinton Runyan and Dorothy (Williams) Runyan. He grew up on a farm in the New Market area. He attended Country School and the New Market schools graduating from New Market High School with the class of 1970. After High School, Marv graduated from the American Institute of Business (AIB) where he made lifelong friends and great memories. Marv retired from NSK/AKS Corporation in Clarinda after 34 years where he enjoyed retirement around golfing, fishing and travel with his family. He enjoyed farming and country living but held his family above all. He lived his life with a huge heart and was always there to show love and support to others. Marv was a loving and caring father and husband who will be missed by all who knew him. Marv and Brooke shared a special bond and a love that only a dad and daughter can share, his big bear hugs and singing silent night will be sorely missed. Preceding Marv in death were his parents Clinton and Dorothy Runyan; brother, Warren Runyan; brother, Bob Runyan and sister-in-law, Patty Runyan. Marv is survived by his wife, Betty Runyan; daughter, Brooke Campbell (Boone); step sons, Darin (Jean), Dave, and Doug Holste; five step grandchildren; one step great grandchild; brother, Curt Runyan; nieces; nephews and many friends. Marv will forever be remembered by his loving family and friends.