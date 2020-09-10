RAWLINGS, CLARA MAE

Clara Mae Rawlings Lehi, Utah Nov. 4, 1923 - August 24, 2020 Clara Mae Rawlings age 96 passed through the veil on August 24, 2020 at her home in Lehi, Utah. Myrle and Bythe Fishell welcomed their first child Clara Mae into the family on November 4, 1923 at their home in Page County, Iowa. She was the first of five children. Clara Mae attended grade school in Page County and graduated from high school in New Market, Iowa. She taught rural school in Iowa and Nebraska then concluded her teaching career at a private kindergarten in Denver, Colorado. Her second career employed her skills as a cook at the historic Davies' Chuck Wagon Diner in Lakewood, Colorado. She was a dedicated wife, amazing mother, wonderful homemaker and always a friend. She is survived by Phyllis Hellman (sister), her children Bill, Ken and Connie, eleven grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Virgil and brothers Ralph, Paul and Wayne. Clara Mae was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing & funeral services were held Friday, August 28th in Lehi, Utah. Graveside Services to be held Wednesday, September 9th, at 11:00 am at the Shearer Cemetery, Page County, Iowa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.