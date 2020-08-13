Jill Price Clarinda, Iowa Apr. 7, 1981 - Aug. 4, 2020 Jill Price, 39, of Clarinda, Iowa went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center ER, Clarinda, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services were held 10:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Greg Young officiating. Visitation was held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Jill Mae Price was born April 7, 1981 in Clarinda, Iowa to Kenneth Duane Jackson and Teresa Mae (Vogel) Jackson. She grew up on the family farm in the College Springs area and always loved the country and farm life. Jill attended South Page School and graduated from South Page High School with the class of 1999. She was very active throughout high school participating in softball, track, and basketball. She was also a cheerleader and a member of the National Honor Society. Her favorite sport was softball and she had great memories of the team making it to the State tournament. Track inspired her love for running which she continued throughout her adult life. Following high school she attended Morningside College where she played softball. She was asked to run track while there. She attended Metro Community College in Bellevue, Nebraska graduating with an Associate's Degree in Photography in 2002. Following her graduation from college she lived in Florida for a year returning to Clarinda to work for the Science Connection. While working at the Science Connection she was encouraged to go on a blind date attending the Sidney Rodeo and met her future partner and love of her life, David Price. Jill and David were united in marriage March 11, 2006 in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Jill welcomed David's son Dagen Van into their family and the family was complete with the birth of Annika Mae on March 8, 2008. Jill and David were a team in farming the Price family farm. Jill was always in the field during planting and harvesting seasons, doing the book work for the farm, helping with the livestock, cooking meals for the family and workers and taking care of the kids. Jill enjoyed being a Mom and taking great care of the family. She would always make time for family. She enjoyed coaching Annika's Clarinda softball team for the past few years. She enjoyed watching the girls grow as a team. In the past year, she enjoyed traveling to watch Annika play on a traveling team for Savannah, Missouri. She especially enjoyed the traveling team when she could just be Mom rooting for her daughter. Jill enjoyed cooking, gardening, being outside, and taking motorcycle trips with David. Her passion was photography and she took many, many photos. She was a joyful person and had a great sense of humor. In the last couple of years Jill enjoyed helping people with ways to improve their health. Jill and David grew together in their faith which was very important to them. They felt that the Lord had truly blessed them with a wonderful church family at Calvary Chapel. Preceding Jill in death were her father-in-law, Van Price; grandparents, Glen Darrell Vogel and Anita Mae (Bowenkamp) Vogel and Durward Glen Jackson and Lena (Wyckoff) Jackson. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, David Price and their children, Dagen and Annika of Clarinda, Iowa; father, Kenneth Jackson and wife Mona of College Springs, Iowa; mother, Teresa (Vogel) Jackson of Clarinda, Iowa; brother, Keith Jackson and wife Kelly of Clive, Iowa; step brother, Paul Hutt and wife Jamie of Sidney, Iowa; step sister, Andrea Brown and husband Chad of Olathe, Kansas; step brother, Ted Hutt and wife Tonya of Clarinda, Iowa; mother-in-law, Jan Price of Clarinda, Iowa; brother-in-law, Todd Price and wife Laura of Glenview, Illinois numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.