MARSH, GEORGE

George Marsh Clarinda, Iowa Apr. 6, 1956 - Sept. 24, 2020 George Marsh, 64, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorial Services were held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Jeff Eason officiating. Visitation was 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. George Walter Marsh was born April 6, 1956 in Villisca, Iowa to Bruce Walter Marsh and Betty Anne (Thomas) Marsh. He grew up in Villisca with his six siblings. George attended Villisca Schools and graduated from Villisca High School with the class of 1974. He was united in marriage on April 5, 1975 to Pamela Ruth Holmes. To this union three children were born Kasey George, Kalen Richard, Ashley Laine. They were later divorced. During his life George worked for Midwest Silo, Lisle Corporation, Robinette Construction and as a custodian for the First Christian Church in Clarinda with Darrell Holmes. He most recently was a self employed carpenter and loved building and remodeling homes. He regretted having to give up the work due to his failing health. He enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to music. Hunting was also a favorite pastime. Preceding George in death were his parents; brother-in-law, Robert Ten Eyck; brothers, Steven Bruce and Michael James Marsh; niece, Mary Anne Marsh and nephew, Philip Marsh. Left to cherish his memory are his children and grandchildren; brothers, Tom Marsh (Pam) of Iowa Falls, Iowa and John Marsh (Dena) of Red Oak, Iowa; sisters, Cheryl Ten Eyck (Ken Herbert) of Villisca, Iowa and Margaret Smith (Ed) of Waterloo, Iowa; nieces; nephews and many friends.