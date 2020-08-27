LARKIN, LARRY

Larry Larkin Clarinda, Iowa Nov. 3, 1940 - Aug. 12, 2020 Larry Eugene Larkin, son of Howard Evert Larkin and Alice Faye Matthews, was born November 3, 1940 in Buxton, KS. He passed away in his home with family by his side on August 12, 2020. Larry graduated from Lafontaine High School in LaFontaine, KS. He then enlisted in the Army during Vietnam, where his mechanic skills were utilized. He worked construction all over the country and even helped build the Elk City Dam outside of Independence, KS. He met his wife Patricia (Pat) Armijo of 53 years while working in New Mexico. They married and moved outside of Clarinda, IA. and resided in their home in Clarinda until the time of their passing. When they moved to Clarinda he went to work for Miller & Tomlinson's International Harvester and worked there for 35 years. Larry and Pat raised two daughters and helped raise six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and boating with friends and family. He enjoyed cutting firewood to heat the family home and took pride in his family abilities and achievements, he could literally fix, repair, or build almost anything. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Pat, his parents, a brother, a stepson, and a favorite pet grand dog Patch. He is survived by his daughters Faye Sprague (Kevin) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Donna Larkin (Tim Laughlin)Villisca, Iowa, six grandchildren; Tim Goforth, of Arkansas, Fidel Segura of Arizona, Chad Larsen of Arkansas, Ranae Segura of New Mexico, Amanda Power of Arkansas, and Jessica Davis of Nebraska, many great-grandchildren several nieces and nephews, a very long-time great friend John Faucet and wife, Phyllis, of Wisconsin and many other friends and family. He will be missed by many.
