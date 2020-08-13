FARRENS, JANICE

Janice Farrens Bedford, Iowa Feb. 12, 1942 - July 31, 2020 A private family graveside funeral for Janice Anne Farrens will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Visitation for Janice will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Cummings Family Funeral Home from 3 PM to 7 PM with family greeting friends from 5 PM to 7 PM. At Jan's request, the family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society in Clarinda, Iowa. Memories and condolences for Janice may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Janice Anne (Hooper) Farrens was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on February 12, 1942 at Missouri Methodist Hospital. She was born to Claude Allen "CA" Hooper and Ana Pauline (Smith) Hooper Janice was baptized in the Bedford Methodist Church in 1946. She was later confirmed in 1954 and was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church. Jan attended Bedford Community Schools, K-12, graduating in 1960. She was active in glee club, mixed chorus, cheerleading for 6 years, and numerous high school clubs. After high school graduation Jan attended the Professional Business Institute of Dentistry in Minneapolis, graduating in 1961. She started work for Dr. C.B. Eller, D.D.S. and later worked for Dr. Harland Bradrick, D.D.S. in Clarinda, Iowa. In April, 1962, Jan was married to Thomas Richard Farrens. To that union a son, John Thomas was born in 1966. In 1968, they were blessed with a daughter Molly Anne Beta Sigma Phi sorority chartered a new chapter, Eta Epsilon, in 1963. Jan was their charter President and made a lifetime of friends in Clarinda. Jan worked many places as the children got older. She worked at Carriage Motors, KQIS Radio, Killions Decorating, and at Lisle Corporation for 27 years. Jan enjoyed time with family and close friends. She also enjoyed reading, baking, flowers and being outdoors. She always had a 4-legged family member close by for company. Jan passed away on Friday, July 31 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is survived by her son John and his wife Brenda, daughter Molly and her husband Lance. She is also survived by grandchildren John, Meagan, and Kaitlyn Myers, and Madison, Lucas, and Chase Farrens. Preceding Jan in death were her parents, Claude "CA" and Pauline Hooper, maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Smith, and paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. William T. Hooper.
