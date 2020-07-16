ENGLAND, ELMER

Elmer F. England Clarinda, Iowa Apr. 30, 1931-July 10, 2020 Elmer F. England, age 89, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Goldenrod Manor. Elmer was born April 30, 1931 in Red Oak, Iowa, the son of Grover and Harriett (Penry) England. He was raised in Red Oak where he attended school. He later joined the United States Navy serving during the Korean War. Elmer was united in marriage to Patricia Richardson on October 16, 1954 in Goodland, Kansas. They lived in Colby, Kansas for a short time before moving to Red Oak. Elmer was a Red Oak city policeman before starting a career with Unity Welding Company from 1966 until 1980. When Pat retired in 1980, they moved to St. Petersburg, Florida for 6 years when they moved back to Clarinda, Iowa in 2004. The past three years, Elmer has made his home at Goldenrod Manor. He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion. Elmer enjoyed reading and woodworking throughout the years. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Wayne, David, Roy, Russell, John, and Ralph; and sisters: Opal Koons and Mary Kennedy. Survivors include his wife: Patricia England of Clarinda, IA; son: Jerry England of Cypress, TX; grandchildren: Angela and Melissa and their families; sister: Jeanne Varns of Tucson, AZ; brother-in-law: Rolland Richardson and wife Janet of Clarinda, IA; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Graveside memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, Iowa. Military honors will be rendered. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
