ECKERT, JOAN

Joan Larson Eckert Scottsdale, Arizona May 25, 1955 - June 16, 3030 After a 15 month battle with cancer, Joan passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, Arizona with her family by her side. Joan exhibited such strength and courage battling cancer and Parkinson's disease. She was always so positive and caring, even when you knew she wasn't having a good day. She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, loving sister and daughter, and dedicated co-worker. Joan was born on May 25, 1955 to Charles and Grace (née Wallin) Larson in Clarinda, Iowa. Joan married Scott Eckert in 1979 at Bethesda Lutheran Church. To this union were born Michael and Marshall. For the past 30+ years Joan lived in Scottsdale, Arizona. Joan was preceded in passing by her parents. Joan is survived by her husband Scott and sons Michael and Marshall, all of Scottsdale, sister Sherrill (Bill) Lisle of Clarinda, Iowa, brothers Phil (Pat) Larson of Washington, DC and Alan (Beth) Larson of Cedar Falls, Iowa, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a whole host of cousins.
