DAVISON, JEAN

Jean Davison Clarinda, Iowa Dec. 17, 1926 - Aug. 16, 2020 Jean Davison, 93, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Azria Health Clarinda. Graveside funeral services were held 10:30 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Open visitation was held 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was in the Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Alice Jean Davison was born December 17, 1926 in Braddyville, Iowa to Guy Kendall and Beulah (Heller) Kendall. Jean was the 5th of nine children. The family moved frequently as Jean was growing up in southwest Iowa. She attended country schools. Jean was united in marriage August 14, 1949 in Clarinda, Iowa to Merlin Laverne Davison. They were blessed with three children, Allen, Twyla and Greg. Jean and Merlin farmed on the family farm east of Braddyville. Before her marriage, Jean had worked at the Paris-Dunn Factory in Clarinda. Jean enjoyed helping on the farm and raising her children. She had a big garden and did a lot of canning. Coming from a large family, she enjoyed having family gatherings and the traditional Sunday dinner for family. Fried chicken, fresh peas and potatoes and pie were always a favorite. Jean always enjoyed the farm animals and had many pets through the years including dogs, a pet pig and a duck. Jean was a member of the Pine Community Club for over 50 years and enjoyed getting together with neighbors. She loved having her grandchildren around and spoiling them with treats. Preceding Jean in death were her parents; husband, Merlin Davison (01/07/2018); grandson, Joseph Davison (1988); siblings, Helen Fine, Eunice Brown, Roy Kendall, Marjorie Thompson, Wayne Kendall and Dean Kendall. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Allen Davison and wife Linda of Maryville, Missouri, Twyla Martin and husband Tom of Maryville, Missouri and Greg Davison and wife Kimberly of Villisca, Iowa; grandchildren, Christopher Davison (DeAnn) of Maryville, Missouri, Melissa Hart (Steven) of Rochester, Minnesota, Traci Garner (Ken) of Maryville, Missouri, Andy Wiederholt of Maryville, Missouri, Jessica Davison of Clarinda, Iowa, Jeff Davison of Hastings, Nebraska, Cody Davison of Clarinda, Iowa; great grandchildren, Charlotte and William Davison, Nic and Wyatt Garner, Eli Wiederholt, Ryan and Trevor Glidden, Raelynn Davison, Clayton Davison; brother, Bob Kendall and wife Phyllis of Clarinda, Iowa; sister, Shirley Thomas of Clarinda, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and friends.
