CONTE, GAIL

Gail Conte Yorktown, Iowa Apr. 14, 1955 - Sept. 17, 2020 Visitation for Gail Conte, age 65, of Yorktown, Iowa, who passed away September 17, 2020, was held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5 PM until 7 PM at Cummings Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to The Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Gail Denise (Bloomfield) Conte was born April 14, 1955 in Clarinda, Iowa, first daughter to Victor Bloomfield and Nola (Williams) Bloomfield. Her military service family was stationed all over the world. Her father was assigned to West Point Military Academy while Gail was in high school. Gail graduated in 1973 from Highland Falls High School in New York. After graduating high school Gail went to work at Monticello Raceway for Hall of Fame trainer John Patterson Sr. While working for John she went to Dalton, Georgia and then Roosevelt Raceway on Long Island, New York. On July 2, 1978 she married Michael Conte at Saint Hugh Catholic Church in Huntington, New York. Gail attended dog grooming school in 1988. The couple moved to Yorktown, Iowa in July of 1989 where they continued their passion of breeding, training and racing standardbred horses. Gail opened "Tail Waggers" pet grooming service in Clarinda, Iowa. Gail starting working at AKS in Clarinda in 2001 and continued working there until her retirement in 2018. Gail was an avid quilter, enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and bee keeping. Gail volunteered for many organizations, was a founding member of the Southwest Iowa Humane Society and a compassionate lover of all animals. Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Nola Bloomfield and sister, Gina Randolph. Gail is survived by her husband, Michael Conte of Yorktown, Iowa; sister, Kim Subbert of Omaha, Nebraska, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends.