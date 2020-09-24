Ed Carlson Corning, Iowa Feb. 18, 1934 - Sept 15, 2020 Ed Carlson, 86, of Corning, Iowa, passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. Memorial Services were Saturday, September, 19, 2020, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa, with Rev. Mary O'Riley officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com. Ed Carlson was born to Bob & Grace (Ecker) Carlson on February 18, 1934 in Braddyville, Iowa. Ed graduated from Elmo High School and he attended Northwest Missouri State University. Ed married Janice Huff in Elmo, Missouri on February 20, 1956. Ed and Janice farmed for many years, raised livestock, and he owned a Massey Ferguson dealership here in Corning for ten years. Ed and his family continued to buy and sell machinery until he retired at the age of 70. Ed enjoyed going to farm sales, trade machinery and he was known to have a standing 300 bidding number with many auctioneers. Ed was known to be a man who really treasured his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He liked to take his family on fishing trips to Minnesota with special friends, the Turnbulls. He enjoyed eating out, and camping with his friends and family. His family and friends knew Ed to have a great sense of humor, being a prankster and his funny one-liners even through his final days. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Janice, children: Marilyn (Joe) Bergman, Corning; Diane Carlson (Matt Lair), Shenandoah; Carla (Jeff) Longabaugh, Bedford; Greg (Tami) Carlson, Corning and Mike Carslon, Fort Smith, Arkansas. Ed has nine grandchildren; Matt (Sandy) Bergman, Melinda (Ryan) Jennings, Jared (Erin) McManis, Clayton Young, Bradley Young, Nicole Longabaugh, Jason Longabaugh, Logan Carlson (fiancée, Kendra), and Ryan Carlson. Ed has six great-grandchildren; Madison and Macy Bergman, Lane and Ashlyn Jennings, and Zane and Kenley McManis, and his sister Ethel Phillips (Richard, Lakewood, Colorado), brother-in-law; Marvin Evans (Clearmont, MO), sister-in-law; Nelly Carlson (Bellevue, Nebraska), brother-in-law Larry Huff (Belinda, Kentucky), Dick Huff (Marilyn, Texas), Bob Huff (Kathy, Springfield, Missouri) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob & Grace, his sister Lillian Evans, his brothers Dean and Lynn Carlson (Sharon).