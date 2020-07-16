Harry O. Barr Raymond, Nebraska Oct. 18, 1935-July 1, 2020 Harry O. Barr, 84, of Raymond, passed away July 1, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1935 in Clarinda, IA to Hal and Nell (Hartstack) Barr. Harry was a founding member of Duncan Aviation, where he worked for over 50 years. He was an accomplished pilot who flew airplanes, helicopters, and jets. He was the 17th pilot to be type-rated in the Learjet. He also flew helicopters and airplanes in support of the Minuteman missile project and to support infrastructure development and firefighting in Alaska. He was a member of Holy Savior Lutheran Church, Midwest Aerobatic Club, Warbirds of America, IAC International Aerobatic Club, and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association. Harry is survived by his son J.B. (Julie) Barr, Papillion, NE.; grandchildren Noah and Luke Barr, Harrison and Drew Clanton; sister Barb (Lyle) Nothwehr, Clarinda, IA; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara; daughter Chandra Clanton; and brothers Robert and Lowell Barr. Memorials may be given to Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 80. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family online at Roperandsons.com
