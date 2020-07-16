BAKER, JACK

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DENSE FOG MAY BE VARIABLE IN COVERAGE, AND VISIBILITY COULD CHANGE RAPIDLY IF TRAVELING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&