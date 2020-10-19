Why are Iowa voters being asked about a constitutional convention?

Question must appear on ballots in the state every decade

It may be the biggest secret of the election.

It gets little attention from voters and often is overlooked as they fill out their ballots. It’s that question on the back side of Iowa ballots that asks: “Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?”

The Iowa Constitution requires the question appear on the ballot once every 10 years. Just once in the history of the state, in 1920, did Iowans vote in favor of a constitutional convention. But lawmakers decided then it was unnecessary and ignored the voters.

“It’s astounding how little people know a) about their constitution and b) why this is on the ballot,” said J.H. Snider, a former fellow at Harvard University and editor of The Iowa State Constitutional Convention Clearinghouse.

Snider is a fan of the constitutional convention — or at least giving people the option of calling one.