UPDATE: Morris resigns as District 3 Page County Supervisor

District 3 Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris submitted his resignation letter to Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen Tuesday.

In the letter, Morris said his resignation would be effective at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a press release.

Morris was elected to his first term as Supervisor in 2016 and won his second term in 2020 against write-in candidate Judy Clark.

”During my six years on the board, I have always tried to make decisions in the best interest of Page County and have strived to represent both myself and the county with dignity, professionalism and a servant heart," Morris said in the press release. "Unfortunately, as a result of the nearly nonstop vitriol of the past three years, my servant heart is becoming a hardened heart. That’s not who I am, nor who I wish to become.”

During an interview Tuesday, Morris expanded on his decision to resign, saying, “With the results of the election back in June, then in November, it became clear that to me the board wanted to go into fundamentally a different direction than what my vision would have been for Page County. That really prompted the thought process that resulted in this decision.”

Morris said his vision for Page County, from the time he took office in 2016, was growth. However, he feels over the past three years; Page County has lost its appeal to those who want to relocate to or invest in the county. He also felt that others in the county didn’t wish to move forward.

"That’s not my vision,” he said.

Morris also noted a “population drain” in Page County, which he said had accelerated over the past 10 years. He said he had hoped to improve the economy and see the decrease in population slow down.

“When we have developers wanting to put money into our county with wind or solar development and to have folks resist that at the level they resisted, it certainly doesn’t make us a very good prospect for economic growth,” Morris said.

Morris said while he considers himself to have a servant heart, he also took office with the idea of being business friendly.

“It's important to diversify business,” he said.

“Obviously, the ag economy is the king in Page County. Always has been, always will be, and should be supported in every level. But any diversification in our economy would result in growth, would result in more tax base and less burden on each individual. I was hopeful that I could do some things. I knew at the time that there were potential for development for solar and wind in the county. That was exciting to me because I thought, overall, it would be a good thing, and I also thought it played very well in personal property rights. If land owners wish to diversify in that particular way that it was their right as the owner of that land to do, and I wanted to be able to support that.”

Morris apologized in the press release to those who supported him during the 2020 election for not fulfilling his four-year term.

“I struggled with that because the voters gave me four years, but at the same time, I’m comfortable in my skin that I’ve given my best through the years that I have served,” Morris said. “As I stated in the release, this experience of late has created a change in how I view people, places and things and has basically hardened my heart, and so the voters gave me four years, but I have my own health and my families happiness to consider, and I hope that people will understand that.”

When taking office in 2016, Morris said the analog radio system in Page County was broken and ineffective. He said he is proud to have worked on the project, with the county installing a new digital system that improved communication for law enforcement and first responders.

“It's not perfect, but it's certainly a huge improvement,” Morris said. “We were able to do it with partnerships through Southwest Iowa Rural Water District and Haug Communications to minimize the county and taxpayer's cost by partnering and not having to build the vertical assets. Every time we didn’t have to build a tower, it saved us about a million dollars, so I was pleased with the partnerships that made that happen.”

Morris is also happy with the improvements made to employee safety records with the buy-in by county employees. He said this step saved the county significant money.

While Morris does not wish to serve as an elected official any longer, he said, “The fact of the matter is you don’t have to be an elected official to be active in your community or to be able to utilize your desire to be a servant. Our communities all have problems and challenges, and we’ve seen a decline in service clubs; we’ve seen a decline in volunteerism, but we have not really seen a decline in the need.”

The open seat will likely be filled by appointing a successor or holding a special election, though no decision has been made.