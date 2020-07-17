Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Page County

Page County Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in Page County. Both individuals are adults (18-40) and are at home in isolation. Of the 24 confirmed cases in Page County 21 have recovered.
