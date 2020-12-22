The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Page County

According to a press release from Page County Public Health sent out Tuesday, Page County has received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county received a total of 600 doses from Moderna. Two hundred doses went directly to Clarinda Regional Health Center for their staff and 200 doses went to Shenandoah Medical Center for their staff. An additional 200 doses went to Page County Public Health for EMS providers in the county and other healthcare providers not affiliated with one of the hospitals.

All the long-term care and assisted living facilities in the county have been paired with a national pharmacy chain to receive vaccines.

As indicated in the press release, the county is currently in Phase 1A of the distribution plan, which includes the groups listed above. After all workers included in Phase 1A are vaccinated, the county may move to Phase 1B. Included in Phase 1B are school and childcare staff, people over 65, people with underlying health conditions, and non-healthcare essential workers.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has indicated the next round of vaccines could arrive in January. IDPH hopes the vaccine will be available to the general public by mid-spring 2021.