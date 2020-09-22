Supervisors explain purpose of ordinance

Over the last year, the members of the Page County Board of Supervisors have been walking a fine line between regulating a potential new industry and protecting the property rights of citizens within the county.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said in 2018 the board learned of growing efforts by companies to produce wind energy in Page County through the use of turbines. As a result, he said the board began researching the benefits and consequences of producing wind energy and what other counties in the state were doing to regulate the wind energy industry.
“This is a huge, huge change for Page County. We have been seeing a lot of wind turbines around us, but we never thought it would happen here,” Supervisor Alan Armstrong said. “Once companies started contacting farmers about land use, the first thing that came to mind were the horror stories in counties where there were no regulations. We wanted to eliminate as much risk as possible for our county.”
Based on the result of its research, the Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance in October 2019 regarding the construction and operation of wind turbines to generate electricity within Page County. Among the key details included in the ordinance was the distance towers must be from other structures, known as a setback; the maximum sound level a turbine may produce; and the process to decommission a wind turbine that is no longer producing wind energy.
“We wanted to bring some order to the development of wind energy. Prior to the ordinance, we had nothing on our books in Page County to prevent a company from coming in at any time or to provide guidance on where they could build in relation to non-participating farmers or land owners. We saw that as problem,” Morris said.
“I have tried to stay open minded. I’m neither for nor against wind energy. I just don’t think it’s government’s place to keep it out,” Jon Herzberg said. “It’s not our responsibility to restrict companies from coming in or allowing people to have the option to put turbines on their properties.”
“I hope people realize, as supervisors, we are trying to make good decisions that will benefit the county in the future,” Armstrong said. “We have a lot more structure now and have given future supervisors, as the world changes, a base to use to decide what they need to change in the future.”
With towers standing as tall as 300 feet, Morris said the board closely evaluated the distance a tower would need to be away from the next nearest structure. The setback distance in Page County was established at 1.1 times the height of the tower or 1,500 feet, whichever is greater.
“We found that if you tie the setback to property lines, or make it greater than 1,800 feet, it shuts down the project and companies won’t develop in counties with those regulations,” Morris said. “Landowners should have the right to construct a wind turbine on their property if they so desire. We created our setback in order to allow people that choice and still protect the property rights of the non-participants so the turbines are not built right on their property line.”
“We are up toward the maximum on the setbacks. If we go much further on the distance it will keep them out of the county,” Herzberg said.
The ordinance also establishes a maximum noise level of 55 decibels that can be created by a turbine. This is measured from a non-participating residence.
Armstrong said he visited a wind farm south of Blanchard last spring to evaluate the amount of sound created by the turbines. Since there are not many homes in the area, he said he was able to easily walk around and listen to the machinery.
“I could hear a little bit of a humming noise. I didn’t find it too disturbing,” Armstrong said.
“I have never noticed the noise being that loud. They make kind of a swishing sound, but it’s not near as bad as grain bin dryers. They are a lot louder than turbines and people get used to it,” Herzberg said.
Another key component of the wind turbine ordinance focuses on the decommissioning and removal of towers should they cease to produce electricity. During its research, Morris said the board learned of experiences where turbine developments failed and questions arose about who was responsible for disposing of the abandoned towers.
Considering the extremely high cost associated with deconstructing a tower, Morris said the Page County ordinance provides a detailed explanation for the removal of the tower. This would be done at the expense of the company rather than the land owner where the turbine is located or the county.
“This was one of the primary reasons for putting the ordinance together,” Morris said. “We felt that was the biggest risk to the county. We wanted a plan to know what to do if a company went belly up.”
“We took a fairly aggressive stance on decommissioning the towers in order to protect the county in the future,” Armstrong said.
Since the passage of the regulatory ordinance, there has been debate over whether or not the ordinance is strict enough and if wind energy production could be allowed in Page County at all. However, rather than being swayed by the emotion surrounding this topic, the members of the Board of Supervisors agreed residents need to weigh both the positives and negatives of wind energy in order to make an informed decision on the matter.
“There’s a lot of pro- and anti- wind information available. I advise residents to do their research and recognize both presentations come with a particular bias. These decisions on whether to participate or not participate are best left to the landowners,” Morris said.
“The more information you have about them, the better informed you are and that will help you make your decision,” Herzberg said.
In order to present details on how wind energy production could benefit Page County, the Board of Supervisors is working to organize a public meeting to be held in October. Morris said representatives from various counties in Iowa that are already producing wind energy will be invited to speak along with advocates for wind energy from the offices of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Charles Grassley.
“There are a lot of experts out there who have gathered a lot of data on the risk factors, the danger zones, how wind energy works and the impact on animals. That data is out there and is presentable,” Armstrong said. “We need to have that information and share it with the general public. I think it’s important people hear every side of every story and not just the negative.”
Still, Armstrong realizes the board will not be able to satisfy everyone when it comes to this issue. Therefore, he said, supporters and opponents alike must find a way to respectfully discuss wind energy and work toward a compromise that is acceptable to all.
“I feel wind energy is something we need to continue to strive toward. There are a lot of pluses in that type of energy system. I hope as we visit back and forth with all sides we can fine tune the ordinance as we grow. There is a lot more to living in Page County than wind turbines, but we have to do it peacefully and respectfully in my mind,” Armstrong said.
“Good neighbors cooperate with each other. There are ways they can work around issues so there aren’t arguments and someone loses a friendship with a good neighbor,” Herzberg said.
“Our community has a history of working out issues in a respectful way. I hope we are able to do that and keep the emotions in check,” Morris said.
