Supervisors explain purpose of ordinance

“We wanted to bring some order to the development of wind energy. Prior to the ordinance, we had nothing on our books in Page County to prevent a company from coming in at any time or to provide guidance on where they could build in relation to non-participating farmers or land owners. We saw that as problem,” Morris said.

“I have tried to stay open minded. I’m neither for nor against wind energy. I just don’t think it’s government’s place to keep it out,” Jon Herzberg said. “It’s not our responsibility to restrict companies from coming in or allowing people to have the option to put turbines on their properties.”

“I hope people realize, as supervisors, we are trying to make good decisions that will benefit the county in the future,” Armstrong said. “We have a lot more structure now and have given future supervisors, as the world changes, a base to use to decide what they need to change in the future.”

With towers standing as tall as 300 feet, Morris said the board closely evaluated the distance a tower would need to be away from the next nearest structure. The setback distance in Page County was established at 1.1 times the height of the tower or 1,500 feet, whichever is greater.