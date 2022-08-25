Supervisors deny request for ARPA funds from Southwest Iowa Families

Complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt by an important nonprofit organization in Clarinda.

Southwest Iowa Families has been serving the needs of area children and their families for nearly 30 years. In order to better serve these families, the organization has spent more than two years raising funds for the construction of a new Child and Family Center in Clarinda.

Southwest Iowa Families Administrative Director Sandy Geer and Clinical Director Berneeta Wagoner provided an update on the project to the Page County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. As part of the update, Southwest Iowa Families requested the county contribute some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project to help cover higher than expected construction costs.

However, after hearing the request, the board determined it could not commit federal ARPA funds to the project at this time.

"One of our biggest issues in our county is we have so many areas that need fixed that these funds are being used for particular items," Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said. "Yes, we have several dollars coming in, but we also have a tremendous amount of requests just to fix things the county owns, and I'm not sure what we've got that's going to be available."

Geer said complications such as increased material costs, labor costs, fuel costs and supply chain issues have all negatively impacted the project. In June 2020, when the project was started, Geer said the estimated cost of building the new facility was $2.2 million.

"That was the amount we used for our campaign. We secured $2,364,000, which does include a bank loan at Bank Iowa," Geer said.

Bids for the new building were accepted for the project in August. However, Geer said those bids ranged from $2.8 million to $3.2 million.

Even though Southwest Iowa Families accepted the low bid for the project, Geer said the organization was still facing a shortfall of $523,302.

In addition to various grants and donations, Community Development Block Grant funds are also included in the financing of the project. As a result, Geer said time is also working against the ability of Southwest Iowa Families to proceed with the project.

"We have to follow CDBG guidelines and the contract has to be signed (Aug. 26). So we want to have all of our dollars secured before we enter into a contract," Geer said at Aug. 23 the meeting.

Therefore, Geer and Wagoner requested funding from the county for the full amount of the shortfall. Geer said if additional contributions were received from other sources, the amount of the contribution would be reduced.

Besides requesting assistance from Page County, Geer said Southwest Iowa Families has also asked the Lincoln Foundation, which already committed $600,000 to the project, for additional funding and have applied for a $1 million grant from the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Fund. However, she said the results of that grant request will not be known until the middle of September.

Despite the benefits Southwest Iowa Families provides to the residents of Page County and surrounding areas, Armstrong said he was reluctant to award ARPA dollars to other nonprofit agencies given the needs of the county. He said using the funds to address needs within the county would reduce the need to use tax dollars to fix those issues in the future.

"I'm a little hesitant in spending dollars that I don't know for sure are going to be there because, if we overspend, then it comes back out of the budget. So, it's really a challenge," Armstrong said.

"We haven't opened up to anything else yet. It's so much money too. It's about 18%, I think, of the whole amount we got," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.

Geer said if the construction contract was not signed by Friday, Aug. 26, Southwest Iowa Families would have to restart the bid process. Along with taking approximately two months to complete, she said the agency would incur additional expense during the bid process.

"I hate to say no, but I don't think we can say yes today," Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

Although Southwest Iowa Families is based in Clarinda, Geer said the services the organization provides benefits clients far beyond the city limits.

"Our programs and the project we have going will impact a lot of Page County residents -- 40% of our Page County clients live outside of Clarinda," Geer said.

However, Geer said the agency has simply outgrown its current location. In 2019, she said the agency served 1,000 clients compared to 1,700 people in the last 12 months.

"We are out of space. We need some more space to be able to serve the people that are coming to the agency in a confidential, quiet, nice atmosphere," Geer said.

"We are an out-patient mental health service," Wagoner said. "Over half of our (clients) are children under the age of 18 and 89% of our clients are low and moderate income."

As a result, Waggoner said Southwest Iowa Families prides itself on being responsive to the needs of the whole community.

"Congratulations on what you do and how you serve the community. You have been for a long time and your services are extremely appreciated," Morris said.

Although the board did not commit funding to the new facility at this time, Armstrong asked Geer and Wagoner to report back on the status of the project in the coming weeks.