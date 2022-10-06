Supervisors confirm intent to fix M63 resurfacing project

Members of the Page County Board of Supervisors confirmed their intent to fix issues related to the resurfacing of O Avenue during the Oct. 4 meeting in Clarinda.

Local resident Tom Wagoner met with the board and Page County Engineer J.D. King Tuesday night to review his ongoing concerns with the road project. Waggoner previously spoke to the board Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 about the issue.

The resurfacing project on O Avenue, or M63, extends for 11 miles and cost the county approximately $3.36 million. Henningsen Construction of Atlantic was awarded the contract for the project.

However, since May, Wagoner said he has shared concerns with King about inconsistencies between the work done and the plans and specifications approved by the Board of Supervisors. Wagoner said a dip has formed at the end of the road near the Montgomery County line because end of project details set in the plans were not followed.

“I contacted (Supervisor) Chuck (Morris) back in June about that. My statement was it needs to be removed immediately. It doesn’t get better with time. So, we’re over 90 days -- no action,” Wagoner said.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said Henningsen Construction is scheduled to return to the site in the next two weeks and has promised to fix the problem with the dip.

“They say they are going to fix it. I assume they are going to fix it correctly,” Armstrong said.

“We all hoped that, by now, we would have seen and heard from Henningsen. That it would have fit into their schedule to have been here,” Morris said.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he has asked the same questions and wants to ensure Henningsen Construction to fix the issues to meet the specifications for the project.

“I signed that document along with you guys. That’s what I signed. That’s what I want done,” Holmes said.

Wagoner also took issue with the use of a cold in-place recycling process, which involves a milling machine with a paver mix, being used for the project. Then, at the end of the project, he contended the improper width of equipment was used that resulted in the center not being a uniform depth and width.

“You can’t sugar coat something. It just doesn’t get any better. You don’t put a mistake on a mistake,” Wagoner said.

Therefore, Wagoner asked the board who was responsible for determining the width and depth of milling necessary to make the necessary repairs to the road. King said he and the inspector for the project would make that determination.

Wagoner said the responses he has received from King and the board suggests the county is not truly directing the road project and how the repairs should be made.

“We’re waiting on the contractor because we don’t know what to do. We’re going to wait for them to get behind the steering wheel and drive this thing,” Wagoner said.

After discussing the problem, the board clarified its consensus that the project needs to be fixed correctly.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved the use of up to $210,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for eight gravel connector projects covering 6.2 miles in Page County. The rock will be applied to the locations in the spring of 2023.

The board also authorized Armstrong to sign the final voucher for a seal coat project on D Avenue. The total cost of the project was $476,468.02.

The voucher was previously approved by the board, but had to be resubmitted as a result of questions raised by the Iowa Department of Transportation.