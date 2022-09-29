Sidney Brew plans spooktacular October

The Sidney Brew is ready to make things happen in Sidney, and things are definitely brewing in the month of October.

The “Brew Crew” is a group of business people and interested community members who want to use art and creativity to grow Sidney. Tracy Lovett, Angela Whipple and Sara Holt spearhead the group and each adds their own strengths and talents toward what they hope will be a successful venture.

If the involvement of others and the variety of activities planned is any indication, it certainly could be.

Lovett said the idea has been forming for a while.

“My husband and I have tried to travel quite a bit with our family and every time we go, weobserve things about the small towns we visit,” she said. “We try to note what those towns are doing right. With our youngest grown up now, I feel like I have a little more time to devote to civic matters. Art is my passion, and my photography is part of that, so I knew whatever I did would involve the arts.”

On her way home from one of those trips, Lovett decided to have a meeting at her house for any interested business people or residents who just wanted to get together to discuss the situation in Sidney to make it better and expand the town’s brand.

“We are Rodeo Town USA, and we want to embrace that, but expand it to include the arts,” she said. “We have a lot of talented people in town and people who support the arts.

“We called it the Sidney Brew because we are always brewing something up and making things happen. We want to be able to serve all ages and the public library is going to be very involved in things. We’re also working loosely in conjunction with the city council and they are very excited about what we’re doing.”

The group of 20 to 25 people got together for the first time in August and then again in September. Lovett said it’s not formal and that it is a very relaxed atmosphere of business people and residents moving forward in the same direction.

“It’s a very informal group -- we like to call it a ‘non-group,’” she said. “We basically get together to discuss ideas and see how all of us can contribute our talents in the best way.”

Everybody is responsible for managing their own event, so the same people don’t have to manage a multitude of events.

“We can leave it up to those who want that event and let them just go with it,” Lovett said. “They give us their link, and we put it on our Brew Hub, which is our web page. Then people can go there, click on their event, and it’s all organized and laid all out for them.”

As people watch and see what happens, Lovett is hoping more people will want to pitch in and share their ideas and abilities.

Lovett described this fall as a seed-planting year.

“It’s pretty late to be starting something in August,” she said. “Changing culture or expanding culture in a town takes a while. This year is going to be about planting seeds. We can do that by creating a good social media presence and creating a positive interest in our town. We have a great location where we are adjacent to Waubonsie Park and smack dab in the middle of the Loess Hills, which is a tremendous natural resource for us. I’m not sure we’ve taken advantage of the fact that we’re a gateway community. We’re very lucky about that, and we will be expanding in that direction in the future, too.”

Although November might be a light month, it will give the “non-group” a chance to see what they’ve done, what worked and what didn’t. Lovett said they will use that information to help determine how to approach December.

The Sidney Brew is already discussing some impressive goals for next year, so Sidney should look for bigger and better in 2023.

Detailed information can be found on The Brew Hub at inclementiowafun.com/The-Sidney-Brew.html where there are links to most events.