Series of crimes yield prison time

The Page County Attorney’s Office announced July 11 that Matthew Sherman Olson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a series of crimes committed between May 24, 2021 and May 25, 2021.
In June 2021, Olson was charged in several cases for crimes committed in late May 2021, including harassment in the first degree, felony interference with official acts, possessing contraband in a jail facility and assault on a law enforcement officer. On May 24, 2021, Olson sent several messages to his wife threatening to kill her and then engaged in an armed standoff with the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol. He later surrendered and was taken into custody. On May 25, 2021, while in custody in the Page County Jail, Olson fashioned a weapon in his jail cell and threatened officers with it. After surrendering that weapon, Olson assaulted a law enforcement officer who had entered his cell.
In April and May of 2022, Olson was found guilty in two separate jury trials for the harassment charge and the felony interference charge and later pled guilty to the charges of contraband in a jail facility, as well as the assault on a law enforcement officer. A sentencing hearing was held on July 11, 2022, at which Olson was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
This case was investigated by members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office and the
Iowa State Patrol. The case was prosecuted by the Page County Attorney’s Office.