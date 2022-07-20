Series of crimes yield prison time

In June 2021, Olson was charged in several cases for crimes committed in late May 2021, including harassment in the first degree, felony interference with official acts, possessing contraband in a jail facility and assault on a law enforcement officer. On May 24, 2021, Olson sent several messages to his wife threatening to kill her and then engaged in an armed standoff with the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol. He later surrendered and was taken into custody. On May 25, 2021, while in custody in the Page County Jail, Olson fashioned a weapon in his jail cell and threatened officers with it. After surrendering that weapon, Olson assaulted a law enforcement officer who had entered his cell.