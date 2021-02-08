Sequel announces closure of Clarinda Academy

Declining enrollment numbers have been cited as the reason for the pending closure of the Clarinda Academy.
In an NBC News report published Feb. 5, Matt Highland, a spokesperson with the Iowa Department of Human Services, said the agency was notified by Sequel Youth and Family Services of its decision to close the facility earlier in the week. Sequel is the management company that runs the Clarinda Academy.
A statement issued to NBC News by a spokesperson for Sequel said "the decision was voluntary and that its license remained in good standing," according to the Feb. 5 report.
Executive Director Amy McQueen said the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation was informed of the decision Feb. 4.
"The CEDC was deeply saddened by the news that Clarinda Academy will not be providing services any longer," McQueen said.
Established in February of 1992, Clarinda Academy is a residential care facility that provides residential treatment to adjudicated, delinquent youth, both male and female, from across the country. During its 29 years of operation, Clarinda Academy has served more than 7,000 students, according to the school website.
"Every aspect of our school is student-centered and designed to accommodate individual learning styles, providing each student the greatest potential to succeed," according to the website.
While at Clarinda Academy, students were provided the opportunity to participate in vocational training programs, fine arts programs and compete in high school athletics. The vocational training programs were intended to teach students skills they could take back to their home community once discharged from the Academy.
Over the years, Clarinda Academy has participated in various high school sports as a member of the Corner Conference. The Eagles competed in football; volleyball; boys' and girls' cross country; boys' and girls' basketball; wrestling; boys' and girls' track; soccer; and baseball. Besides promoting physical fitness, the athletic programs allowed the students to learn about teamwork and build self esteem.
"We believe that intensely scheduled programming, skill-building activities, and carefully guided extra-curriculars, along with appropriate treatment programs administered by experience and caring professionals, create benefits for our students that have the potential to impart life-long redirection," according to the school website.
Students who exemplified the best qualities of the Clarinda Academy could earn their Eagle status and become an Eagle Club member. The organization was "the foundation of our student culture and drives nearly every aspect of campus activities. The Eagles serve as role models and representatives for Clarinda Academy as well as maintain the positive norms across campus," according to the school website.
Meanwhile, McQueen said the CEDC is dedicated to assisting the employees of the Clarinda Academy impacted by the decision to close the facility.
"We want the employees to know we're there to support them. The Clarinda Academy has provided jobs to our community for decades so this is a sad situation," McQueen said.
The Clarinda Academy is located on the grounds of the Clarinda Treatment Complex. Along with an admissions and education building and residential dorms, the facility also features its own football and baseball complex as well as the Clarinda Academy Activity Center. The activity center served as the home venue for volleyball, basketball and wrestling for the Eagles. The facility also hosted the Clarinda A's Hall of Fame Banquet for many years and was one of the locations for the Clarinda Craft Carnival.
The statement issued by the Sequel spokesperson explained efforts are underway to transfer the students at Clarinda Academy to other programs best designed to meet their individual needs, according to the NBC News report. However, no timeline for the closing of the Clarinda Academy has been announced.