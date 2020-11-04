School District hopes to improve traffic flow

Although traffic flow around the PK-6 school building in Clarinda has improved since the first day of school, officials with the Clarinda Community School District still believe there is room for improvement.
Those traffic patterns were among the topics of discussion during a joint meeting of the Board of Directors for the school district and the Clarinda City Council held Oct. 28 at the PK-6 building.
Earlier this year, the school district submitted a request to the city to have the one-way traffic on East Wells Street travel west, rather than east as it does currently. The school district believed this would create an additional outlet for vehicles leaving the school to access South 16th Street.
However, during a meeting of the City Council on Sept. 24, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers shared concerns about reversing the direction of travel on East Wells Street. Since the student crosswalk is located at the corner of East Wells and South 16th streets, Brothers said child safety could be impacted and the change would just move the traffic flow problem from one location to another.
No action was taken by the council on the request at that time. Instead, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said he would like to hear the perspective of the school district during the joint meeting.
Clarinda Principal Cindy Opperman said her biggest traffic problem was with people entering and exiting the parking lot on the north side of the Garfield Elementary School building. Opperman said she felt changing the direction of travel on East Wells Street would divert traffic passing in front of the school from the intersection at South 15th and Division streets.
Once the westbound traffic on East Wells Street reaches South 16th Street, she said only allowing a right-hand turn to the north would then prevent safety problems at the crosswalk.
“I get that maybe those changes can’t be made as quickly as possible, but what that does is keep them from going down to the next block (on South 15th Street) where people are coming into the north parking lot,” Opperman said.
Although the elimination of shuttle bus routes in Clarinda this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people dropping off and picking up students at the school, Opperman said the traffic in that area has always been an issue.
“Whether we had COVID or not, it would make a big difference from what goes on up there, in general. Every year I’ve been here that (has been a problem),” Opperman said.
“Generally, from the four-way (stop) all the way, probably, past Division Street, it’s pretty crazy in the mornings and the afternoons before and after schools,” school board president Greg Jones said.
No action was taken by the council regarding the direction of travel on East Wells Street during the joint meeting or at the regular council meeting that followed Wednesday.
In other business, the council and school board discussed the resurfacing of the tennis courts at Clarinda City Park. Mayor Lisa Hull said some initial concrete work had been done, but the completion of the project has been delayed until spring.
Jones said the school board was scheduled to approve $19,000 in funding for its half of the project during its regular meeting to be held later Wednesday.
“We’re hoping you don’t have to spend the whole $19,000. I’m pretty sure we’ll get some other funds too, so $19,000 would be the max,” McClarnon said.
