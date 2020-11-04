School District hopes to improve traffic flow

Once the westbound traffic on East Wells Street reaches South 16th Street, she said only allowing a right-hand turn to the north would then prevent safety problems at the crosswalk.

“I get that maybe those changes can’t be made as quickly as possible, but what that does is keep them from going down to the next block (on South 15th Street) where people are coming into the north parking lot,” Opperman said.

Although the elimination of shuttle bus routes in Clarinda this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people dropping off and picking up students at the school, Opperman said the traffic in that area has always been an issue.

“Whether we had COVID or not, it would make a big difference from what goes on up there, in general. Every year I’ve been here that (has been a problem),” Opperman said.

“Generally, from the four-way (stop) all the way, probably, past Division Street, it’s pretty crazy in the mornings and the afternoons before and after schools,” school board president Greg Jones said.

No action was taken by the council regarding the direction of travel on East Wells Street during the joint meeting or at the regular council meeting that followed Wednesday.