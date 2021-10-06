Resident calls for county solar ordinanace

Jane Stimson addressed the Page County Board of Supervisors Sept. 28 requesting the county study the drafting of an ordinance to regulate solar energy projects in the county.
Stimson presented her request at the start of the meeting during public comments. Stimson said some Page County residents had already filed contracts with the Page County Recorder showing an agreement with Tenaska to develop solar energy projects on their property.
Since Tenaska has also been contacting local land owners about possible wind energy projects in Page County, Stimson said she was concerned the two initiatives could be related.
“My question is why is Tenaska going back to people signed up for wind turbines and signing them up for solar now? Tenaska has also signed up a few people who hadn’t signed up for wind,” Stimson said.
During her research into the company, Stimson said she found Tenaska only has two solar plants in the United States. Both of those plants are located in California.
“I’m not against solar. I have a couple of boys, at least, talking about building. I’ve said you need to look into solar for your house and see what it’s about, and see if there’s a way that it would work for you. So I’m not against private solar, but I am against huge fields of solar panels,” Stimson said.
Stimson encouraged the board to limit the amount of Page County land that could be used for solar industrial sites to 400 acres. She also asked the board to delay the ability of residents to enter into solar energy contracts until an ordinance is in place to protect the participants.
During board communications later in the meeting, Supervisor Jacob Holmes said members of various regional committees he serves on have also been faced with questions about solar energy projects in recent weeks.
The status of a solar energy ordinance being considered by Fremont County was also briefly discussed during as part of the board comments.
In other business, the board approved a request from Page County Conservation Director John Schwab to stock the lake at Rapp Park with walleye. Schwab said $1,512.50 from the Conservation Reserve Fund would be spent to purchase 550 walleye for fishing at the park.
The board also met with Mark Shaffer for a county safety update.