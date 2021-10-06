Resident calls for county solar ordinanace

Jane Stimson addressed the Page County Board of Supervisors Sept. 28 requesting the county study the drafting of an ordinance to regulate solar energy projects in the county.

Stimson presented her request at the start of the meeting during public comments. Stimson said some Page County residents had already filed contracts with the Page County Recorder showing an agreement with Tenaska to develop solar energy projects on their property.

Since Tenaska has also been contacting local land owners about possible wind energy projects in Page County, Stimson said she was concerned the two initiatives could be related.

“My question is why is Tenaska going back to people signed up for wind turbines and signing them up for solar now? Tenaska has also signed up a few people who hadn’t signed up for wind,” Stimson said.

During her research into the company, Stimson said she found Tenaska only has two solar plants in the United States. Both of those plants are located in California.

