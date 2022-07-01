Proximity of turbines to radio station transmitter delays decision on wind project

A new complication that could impact the scope of the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project surfaced June 30 during more than four hours of discussions held on the permit application for the project.

Meeting in special session in the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda, the Page County Board of Supervisors hosted a public hearing on the project application. More than 100 people filled the meeting room to hear the discussion and share their views on the application.

After learning of a potential problem the proposed locations of four turbines could cause for Christian radio station KYFR in Shenandoah, the board voted to delay a decision on the permit request until its July 12 meeting.

Prior to the 2 p.m. public hearing, one hour was allotted for public comments. As part of those public comments Page County Horizons, a group of local residents opposed to the development of wind turbines in Page County due to the impact they could have on individual property rights, was allowed approximately 30 minutes to have individuals address the board.

Speaking on behalf of Page County Horizons, Jane Stimson introduced Jenny Burkhiser, Director of Compliance and Public Affairs with Family Stations, Inc., which operates KYFR. The radio station has been in operation in Shenandoah for more than 40 years.

Burkhiser said the transmitting tower for the radio station is located near Coin and falls within the boundaries of the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. She said she was contacted by phone in February by officials from Invenergy, the company requesting the permit for the wind project, about the potential of placing turbines near the transmitter site.

Since the radio station is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Burkhiser said the turbines would have to be at least three kilometers from the transmitting tower. However, on June 29, she learned three of the proposed 28 turbines in the project would be closer than the three kilometer distance and a fourth was only fractionally outside that distance.

In its application submitted to the Board of Supervisors in March, Invenergy identified the possible issue and indicated the company would work with the radio station to ensure its broadcast signal was not impacted. Yet, Burkhiser said the radio station requested specific details on turbines from Invenergy and had received no response to that request.

"We have not received any communication from Invenergy since mid-March. We typically ask for the proposed height of the structures with and without blades at their highest point; the physical coordinates, or a range would be okay; and how many feet, miles or kilometers in distance the proposed turbines are from each of our respective AM towers," Burkhiser said.

Without that information, Burkhiser said Family Stations would not be able to determine if there would be an issue with the signal of the radio station. Therefore, Burkhiser asked the board to wait on its decision until these questions could be answered.

Dan Litchfield and Isaac Lamppa represented Invenergy at the public hearing. Litchfield said the company disclosed the potential issue in its application and has been researching how the signal could be detuned to ensure it is not weakened by the turbines and is broadcast in an intended direction.

"We have engaged a third party to study the detuning services," Lamppa said. "This was an issue we had anticipated and is in our application. So, KYFR is specifically written out in our application saying that we will not build these turbines without reaching an agreement with KYFR."

Therefore, Litchfield said there was no reason for the board not to proceed with acting on the permit contingent on the matter being resolved or those turbines being dropped from the project.

Still, Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he believed it would be wise for the county to postpone any decision on the application until Invenergy and the radio station could work the matter out.

"There's a giant rush. When somebody starts speeding up, I start slowing down," Holmes said.

Following a brief recess in the public hearing, Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen spoke to the board about a series of conversations he had during the break. Sonksen said he and Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen spoke with Pete Stansbury, who serves as the insurance agent for the county, about the radio station matter.

Sonksen said they then spoke with Holmes and Supervisor Chuck Morris individually about the situation. Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong was not included in those individual discussions since he was out of the county and attending the meeting by Zoom.

"Given those issues, I don't think there'd be, necessarily, much harm to delay the vote to allow that issue to be worked out," Sonksen said.

During the meeting, Litchfield said the study results had been emailed to Burkhiser. However, as questions about the radio station continued to arise during the public hearing, Litchfield proposed removing the four turbines from the project.

During the public hearing, Lamppa also shared an abbreviated slideshow on the proposed wind project. He said 30,000 acres of land in Page County had been signed up for possible development. However, the project before the Board of Supervisors only involved the construction of 28 turbines that would generate more than $23 million in property taxes.

The public hearing was officially closed by a vote of the Board of Supervisors at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. The board then voted to delay any action on the permit application until July 12.