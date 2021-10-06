Program shines spotlight on Clarinda brothers who became vaudeville stars

Foregoing a career in their family coal mine, two Clarinda brothers climbed to the pinnacle of national fame as vaudeville entertainers.
Dan Henderson will present the program “From the Iowa Coal Mines to Broadway” detailing the lives Carl and Earl Pearson at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. Henderson is also looking to do research for a book he is writing on the Pearson Brothers during his visit to Clarinda.
Henderson will be visiting Clarinda from Oct. 17-19. Along with presenting his program at the Lied Public Library, he will be scheduling interviews with any interested local residents that might have memorabilia, stories or pictures of Carl and Earl Pearson. People wishing to schedule an interview with Henderson should contact the library for more information.
“I presented this program in Washington, Iowa, where I live. The response was terrific and everyone enjoyed it. Even if you do not know the Pearsons, I think you will enjoy the program,” Henderson said.
The program and future book hold special significance for Henderson because his grandmother, Irene, was a sister of Carl and Earl Pearson.
Henderson said there were eight children in the family - four brothers and four sisters. Due to a divorce, he said the family was split up with the girls living with their mother and the boys staying with their father. Still, he said the children remained in contact and were able to eventually reunite.
From the late 1800s until the 1940s the boys’ father, J.C., and their uncle, Charles, owned and operated the Pearson Coal Company. The company included a coal mine near Clarinda that provided coal to local homes, businesses and the municipal hospital.
“One wonderful thing I’d like to do while I’m in Clarinda is see if I can find the remains of the coal mine,” Henderson said. “It would be interesting to see where the coal mine was located and find out more about the mining operation.”
Henderson said the boys were expected to go to work at the mine when they were old enough, but instead Carl and Earl decided to enter show business.
As the brothers hit it big, Earl kept a detailed scrapbook of their rise to prominence in vaudeville between 1915 and the end of World War II. In 2017, when the last of his aunts on his father’s side passed away, Henderson inherited the scrapbook.
“When I was a kid, my grandmother used to tell me stories about them being in show businesses. I have been a history teacher for nearly 30 years and have always been interested in our family history. As I started leafing through the scrapbook, their story started to emerge,” Henderson said.
Known as “hoofers”, which is a vaudeville term for dancers, the brothers steadily grew in popularity. They were joined on stage by Earl’s wife, Cleo Newport.
“They were a dance team, but their show was different from the typical dance routine. They did an acrobatic dance routine. Based on the reviews and descriptions I have read, they were almost like gymnasts except their routine was set to music. They also included a lot of comedy in their show,” Henderson said.
The company took the stage at many of the most famous venues in the United States including the Palace Theater in New York. They also performed for three United States Presidents - Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge.
“The Palace Theater was the pinnacle of vaudeville. If you made it there, you were considered to be in the big time. They performed there seven times,” Henderson said.
Although many Vaudeville stars eventually transitioned into motion pictures and television, Henderson said the brothers stayed committed to performing on stage before a live audience.
Despite their fame, Henderson said the brothers also maintained a strong connection to Clarinda throughout their careers. When their schedule with the Orpheum Circuit would permit, they would return to Clarinda and perform shows locally.
“They really loved their hometown it appears. It was even said they once gave up a paid gig in Chicago to perform in Clarinda,” Henderson said. “So I am really excited to be coming to Clarinda and sharing their story with the hometown folks.”