Program shines spotlight on Clarinda brothers who became vaudeville stars

Foregoing a career in their family coal mine, two Clarinda brothers climbed to the pinnacle of national fame as vaudeville entertainers.

Dan Henderson will present the program “From the Iowa Coal Mines to Broadway” detailing the lives Carl and Earl Pearson at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. Henderson is also looking to do research for a book he is writing on the Pearson Brothers during his visit to Clarinda.

Henderson will be visiting Clarinda from Oct. 17-19. Along with presenting his program at the Lied Public Library, he will be scheduling interviews with any interested local residents that might have memorabilia, stories or pictures of Carl and Earl Pearson. People wishing to schedule an interview with Henderson should contact the library for more information.

“I presented this program in Washington, Iowa, where I live. The response was terrific and everyone enjoyed it. Even if you do not know the Pearsons, I think you will enjoy the program,” Henderson said.

The program and future book hold special significance for Henderson because his grandmother, Irene, was a sister of Carl and Earl Pearson.