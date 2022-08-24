Plans stay afloat to renovate Rapp Park boat ramp

Construction is expected to get underway later this fall on a new boat ramp at Rapp Park Recreational Area.

During its Aug. 23 meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of using $70,900 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance renovations to the boat ramp. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the vote against the project.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said the department reached out to area contractors in June for an estimate on repairing the ramp. When none of the contractors expressed interest in the project, he said the Iowa Department of Natural Resources directed him to Hymbaugh Construction located in Creston.

"They actually do all the boat ramps and river accesses down toward this part of the state," Schwab said.

During a meeting at Rapp Park with officials from the company, Schwab said he was informed of key issues with the boat ramp that would need to be fixed. As a result, the total cost of the project was set at $70,900.

"It's a lot higher of a price tag than we were expecting,” he said. “They said a lot of the issue with it is there is a lot of excavation that is going to need to be done before they can pour the concrete. They are worried that, if they just went in and poured concrete right now, it would wash out underneath with the way the road is right now.”

The exiting boat ramp is the former quarry road. Since the Page County Conservation Department acquired the recreational area, Schwab said work has been done annually to maintain the integrity of the existing boat ramp.

"We've probably spent $3,000 to $5,000 every year on either excavation work or bringing in more gravel," Schwab said. "It's kind of nickel and diming us every year. It's easy to launch your boat. Recovering it is an issue."

Varying water levels at the park have also created problems over the years. Therefore, the size of the new boat ramp, both above and below the water surface, was designed to account for those fluctuations.

Holmes said his concern was Page County has several more serious needs, like roads and bridges, where the federal ARPA funds could be spent than on a recreational boat ramp.

"I don't think, at this time, it's wise to spend that until we get to the end of everything else that's maybe more of a need than a want," Holmes said.

Although he agreed the cost of renovating the boat ramp was high, Supervisor Chuck Morris said there would definitely be benefits to proceeding with the project.

"Rapp Park is recreation that serves not only our county residents, but I've heard multiple compliments about boating and fishing from our veterans out there. Secondly, I think, historically, we have probably as a board, underfunded conservation as over the year," Morris said. "I like fishing and doing all that too, but we've got roads that are a mess. They have holes and safety issues," Holmes said. "I'm all about recreation. I enjoy the parks, but we've got to make sure we cover what the most important things are and make this money stretch."

Also Tuesday, the board approved a request from the Conservation Department to use $6,000 in reserve funds for the purchase of new playground equipment at Nodaway Valley Park near Clarinda. Schwab said the department had received $6,000 in grants from two foundations in Clarinda -- the Lisle Foundation and a second anonymous foundation -- that had been placed in the reserve fund until all the fundraising was completed.

Schwab said the Conservation Department had recently been awarded a grant of $3,949 by the Clarinda Foundation to cover the remaining cost of the new playground structure.

In addition, Schwab said the Greater Shenandoah Foundation had awarded the department a grant of $5,683.47 that would cover half the cost of a new playground structure at Pierce Creek. He said the department would pay the remaining cost of that structure.

"We definitely got a lot of community support from both sides of the county on these projects," Schwab said.