Page County reports first COVID-19 related deaths

Erdman said some of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county has been from school opening back up, but overall, most of the spread has been in the general public among those 18 years of age and up. She said even with the rise of cases in the county school districts are not looking at moving to remote learning.

“I would say the schools are doing a great job at mitigating it and keeping it out of the system as much as they possibly can,” said Erdman.

A total of 380 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Nov. 8 alone. Three hundred and sixty-five of the positive cases were from the Clarinda Correction Facility.

Erdman said as more is learned about COVID-19, the guidance changes. She said the latest mask guidance from the IDPH says if both parties are wearing a mask consistently and accurately and one tests positive, the other person will not need to quarantine even if they are in that 6-foot distance. She said there is no guarantee the exposed person will not catch COVID-19, but the masks offer a layer of protection if worn correctly.