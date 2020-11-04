Page County reports first COVID-19 related death

Erdman said some of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county has been from school opening back up, but overall, most of the spread has been in the general public among those 18 years of age and up.

“I would say the schools are doing a great job at mitigating it and keeping it out of the system as much as they possibly can,” said Erdman.

Erdman also said the Clarinda Correctional Facility seems to be doing a good job of mitigating the coronavirus after an outbreak back at the beginning of October. The total positive cases reported among CCF inmate as of Nov. 2 is 62.

Erdman said as more is learned about COVID-19, the guidance changes. She said the latest mask guidance from the IDPH says if both parties are wearing a mask consistently and accurately and one tests positive, the other person will not need to quarantine even if they are in that 6-foot distance. She said there is no guarantee the exposed person will not catch COVID-19, but the masks offer a layer of protection if worn correctly.

“So we still ask that everybody still monitor and the first sign of any symptom we do recommend that people go and get tested,” said Erdman. “But the key part with that is you have to wear the mask consistently and accurately. The minute it goes under your nose or you take it off, that changes everything.”