Page County reports first COVID-19 related death

As the positive cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Iowa, Page County has seen a sudden surge in positive cases over the past month, with the first death reported on Monday.
“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman. “Page County Public Health and all of our key partners, throughout the county and state, continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
As of press time, the only detail available regarding the death in Page County was the individual was in the 41 – 60 age range.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday was reporting a total of 132,989 positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in Iowa since March. In Page County, a total of 523 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 439 of those recovered, putting the positivity rate as of Nov. 2 at 16.5% for the county.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the county could be for several reasons. She noted people were starting to get COVID fatigue and were getting out of the house more, and at the same time, she sees less mask-wearing and less adherence to the 6-foot guideline and large social gathering guidelines.
“Just for the month of October in Page County, we’ve already exceeded the number for March, April, May, June, July, August, and September combined,” said Erdman, “and that’s very alarming to us because our numbers just keep going up.”
Erdman said some of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county has been from school opening back up, but overall, most of the spread has been in the general public among those 18 years of age and up.
“I would say the schools are doing a great job at mitigating it and keeping it out of the system as much as they possibly can,” said Erdman.
Erdman also said the Clarinda Correctional Facility seems to be doing a good job of mitigating the coronavirus after an outbreak back at the beginning of October. The total positive cases reported among CCF inmate as of Nov. 2 is 62.
Erdman said as more is learned about COVID-19, the guidance changes. She said the latest mask guidance from the IDPH says if both parties are wearing a mask consistently and accurately and one tests positive, the other person will not need to quarantine even if they are in that 6-foot distance. She said there is no guarantee the exposed person will not catch COVID-19, but the masks offer a layer of protection if worn correctly.
“So we still ask that everybody still monitor and the first sign of any symptom we do recommend that people go and get tested,” said Erdman. “But the key part with that is you have to wear the mask consistently and accurately. The minute it goes under your nose or you take it off, that changes everything.”
Even with the latest mask guidance, Erdman said people should still maintain 6 feet apart when possible. She also noted the newest mask guidance does not apply to household members or the medical field.
Erdman said PCPH is working closely with the state to prepare for a vaccine for COVID-19. She said when a vaccine does become available, there will be two points of dispensing locations available in the county to receive the vaccine. The Clarinda Regional Health Center also continues to be a Test Iowa site open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Erdman emphasizes the importance of wearing masks in public, practicing good hygiene, staying home, and getting tested if you do not feel well, maintaining that 6-foot distance, and avoiding large gatherings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!