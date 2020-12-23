Page County receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Christmas came a bit early for Page County as Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman announced Dec. 22 the county had received its initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

During a meeting of the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustees Tuesday night, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke confirmed the hospital had received 200 doses of the vaccine from Moderna earlier in the day.

“We were told we were going to get 30% less, but we actually got the full amount,” Nordyke said.

Page County received a total of 600 doses of the vaccine. Along with the 200 doses received by CRHC for its staff, Shenandoah Medical Center also received 200 doses for its staff. The final 200 doses went to Page County Public Health for EMS providers in the county and other healthcare providers not affiliated with one of the hospitals.

All the long-term care and assisted living facilities in the county have been paired with a national pharmacy chain to receive vaccines.

CRHC administered its first 10 injections Tuesday. Nordyke said no immediate side effects were reported. The hospital divided its staff into four levels spread over the various departments and will vaccinate the rest of its staff based on those levels.