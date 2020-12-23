Page County receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Christmas came a bit early for Page County as Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman announced Dec. 22 the county had received its initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.
During a meeting of the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustees Tuesday night, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke confirmed the hospital had received 200 doses of the vaccine from Moderna earlier in the day.
“We were told we were going to get 30% less, but we actually got the full amount,” Nordyke said.
Page County received a total of 600 doses of the vaccine. Along with the 200 doses received by CRHC for its staff, Shenandoah Medical Center also received 200 doses for its staff. The final 200 doses went to Page County Public Health for EMS providers in the county and other healthcare providers not affiliated with one of the hospitals.
All the long-term care and assisted living facilities in the county have been paired with a national pharmacy chain to receive vaccines.
CRHC administered its first 10 injections Tuesday. Nordyke said no immediate side effects were reported. The hospital divided its staff into four levels spread over the various departments and will vaccinate the rest of its staff based on those levels.
As indicated in the press release issued by Erdman, the county is currently in Phase 1A of the distribution plan, which includes the groups listed above. After all workers included in the Phase 1A are vaccinated, the county may move to Phase 1B. Included in Phase 1B are school and children staff, people over 65, people with underlying health conditions, and non-healthcare essential workers.
The Iowa Department of Public Health had indicated the next round of vaccines could arrive in January. IDPH hopes the vaccine will be available to the general public by mid-spring 2021.
Page County Public Health encourages anyone with questions regarding COVID-19, the vaccine or any other public health concerns to call Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.
As always, current COVID-19 information can also be found at the Iowa Coronavirus webpage https://coronavirus.iowa.gov.
In other business during the CRHC Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a resolution officially receiving the bids for the expansion project underway at the hospital. A total of nine bids were submitted covering all four phases of the project.
A special meeting of the board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 29 to award the bids.