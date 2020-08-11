Page County Public Health strongly encourages face coverings

On behalf of the many entities listed below in Page County, we strongly encourage all Page County residents to wear a cloth mask or face covering in public when a distance of six feet or less from person to person is not possible.
Over the past few weeks, Page County has seen a trend upward in positive COVID-19 cases. There is strong evidence from CDC that face coverings and physical distancing are critical to stopping this trend. In July, as we started to see the number of positive COVID-19 patients increase in Page County, so did the number of hospitalizations from the virus. We need to come together as a community to ensure our healthcare organizations are able to continue to provide the quality care our community needs and to ensure all residents’ safety and health is made a priority.
As our community continues to reopen and schools get ready for kids to return, the best way to keep everyone healthy and to reduce community spread in Page County is to encourage everyone to wear masks when others are around. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that wearing a mask helps to reduce the spread of the virus when people cough, talk or sneeze and release respiratory droplets.
We are so fortunate to live in a beautiful and close-knit community. Wearing a mask protects yourself, those around you and the community. We are asking our residents to wear face coverings when out in public and to practice physical distancing when possible.
Sincerely,
Page County Board of Health and Page County Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with the following:
AKS, Essex Community School District, City of Clarinda, EZ Way, Inc., City of Shenandoah, Lisle Corporation, Clarinda Academy, Nodaway Valley Historical Museum, Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum, NSK, Clarinda Community School District, Page County Emergency Management, Clarinda Foundation, Page County Sheriff’s Department, Clarinda Police Department, Shenandoah Community School District, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Shenandoah Medical Center
