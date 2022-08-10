Page County libraries offer summer reading programs

Summer reading programs offered by three of the libraries in Page County were highly successful this year.

Directors for the Lied Public Library in Clarinda, the Shenandoah Public Library and Lied Public Library - Essex met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Aug. 10 to review the programs and other activities taking place at the facilities.

Carrie Falk of the Shenandoah Public Library said the theme of the program at each library was "Read Beyond the Beaten Path." She said many of the activities provided during the programs focused on animals.

Falk said more than 80 people participated in the summer reading program at the Shenandoah Public Library.

During the program, Falk said those involved received a BINGO type sheet of activities. They were also able to earn badges based on the amount of reading they did each week.

At the end of the program, Falk said the library also held a pool party that was attended by 57 children. This was the first year the library has offered the pool party, but Falk said it was so successful that more pool parties are planned for the future.

In addition, the library partnered with the Shenandoah Rotary Club throughout the summer to provide 24 pool passes per week. The passes were issued over a period of nine weeks on a first come, first serve basis.

"They helped pay for those pool passes. Between the library and the Rotary Club, we were able to send 176 kids to the pool for free. It was a really nice thing," Falk said. "I think it's definitely something we're going to continue to do. From talking with the pool manager, and everything, that seemed to go really well."

Andrew Hoppmann said the children participating in the summer reading program held in June and July in Clarinda logged more than 56,000 minutes spent reading.

"That's just children. We have a separate adult program," Hoppmann said. "We had over 30 different programs, for mainly kids and teens, but all ages."

In addition, Hoppmann said the Lied Public Library enjoyed its highest visitor count since before the COVID-19 pandemic in June.

Sabrina Marriott is the new director for the Lied Public Library - Essex. She started her duties in April.

Marriott said the library had 67 children and adults participate in its summer reading program this year. The program will conclude Aug. 17.

Marriott said the library has also been hosting a bear hunt during the summer. She has purchased a giant teddy bear that is hidden somewhere in Essex and participants are given three clues each week to try to find new location of the bear.

"We are going to up our game and reach out to the community and the school, and start doing some onsite visits. Our goal would be to have everyone in the Essex School have a library card," Marriott said.

Beyond the summer reading programs, Falk said the libraries in Page County have also been working with the Page County office of Iowa State University Extension to provide gift bags to each baby born at Shenandoah Medical Center. The bag contains a book, as well as a coupon from the Page County libraries to get a library card. Falk said there is also a brochure in the bag that contains information on the four libraries in the county.

"It is just a really nice thing to let people know we are there, and that we are excited about them," Falk said.

Hoppmann also noted he had purchased some additional Wi-Fi hotspots for the Clarinda library with the additional funding provided to the libraries this year by the Board of Supervisors. He said this has significantly reduced the amount of time people have to wait to use one of the devices.

"Also with that, we were able to help the Fair Board during the renovations. They didn't have internet, so we were able to loan them a hotspot as well as, actually during the fair, we worked with the ISU Extension to make sure they had a connection down there," Hoppmann said.

Marriott said two hotspots were also purchased for the Essex library. Those devices are now available to be checked out from the library.

"Thanks for all you do in the communities. That's awesome," Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

"I'm impressed with the libraries. Very impressed," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.