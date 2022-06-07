Page County, Iowa unofficial results for June 7, 2022 Primary Election

The unofficial results for the June 7, 2022 Primary election from Page County, Iowa are as follows:
County Offices
Board of Supervisors District 2 (1 seat)
Republican Todd Maher 1,473
Republican Alan Armstrong 681
County Treasurer
Republican Angie Dow 2,027
County Recorder
Republican Brenda L. Esaias 1,989
County Attorney
Republican Carl Sonksen 1,877
Federal Offices
United States Senator
Republican Chuck Grassley 1,507
Republican Jim Carlin 611
Democrat Abby Finkenauer 124
Democrat Michael Franken 114
Democrat Glenn Hurst 25
United States Representative District 3
Republican Zach Nunn 1076
Republican Nicole Hasso 428
Republican Gary Leffler 399
Democrat Cindy Axne 259
State Offices
Governor
Republican Kim Reynolds 1,973
Democrat Deidre DeJear 256
Secretary of State
Republican Paul D. Pate 1,895
Democrat Joel Miller 173
Democrat Eric Van Lancker 68
Auditor of State
Republican Mary Ann Hausa 982
Democrat Rob Sand 245
Republican Todd Halbur 67
Treasurer of State
Republican Roby Smith 1,831
Democrat Michael L. Fitzgerald 250
Secretary of Agriculture
Republican Mike Naig 1,868
Democrat John Norwood 246
Attorney General
Republican Brenna Bird 1,821
Democrat Tom Miller 249
State Senator District 9
Republican Tom Shipley 1,891
State Representative District 17
Republican Paul Dykstra 433
Republican Devon Wood 359
State Representative District 18
Republican Thomas Jay Moore 1,123