Page County, Iowa unofficial results for June 7, 2022 Primary Election

  Updated
  • 0

The unofficial results for the June 7, 2022 Primary election from Page County, Iowa are as follows:

County Offices

Board of Supervisors District 2 (1 seat)

Republican Todd Maher 1,473

Republican Alan Armstrong 681

County Treasurer

Republican Angie Dow 2,027

County Recorder

Republican Brenda L. Esaias 1,989

County Attorney

Republican Carl Sonksen 1,877

Federal Offices

United States Senator

Republican Chuck Grassley 1,507

Republican Jim Carlin 611

Democrat Abby Finkenauer 124

Democrat Michael Franken 114

Democrat Glenn Hurst 25

United States Representative District 3

Republican  Zach Nunn 1076

Republican  Nicole Hasso 428

Republican  Gary Leffler 399

Democrat Cindy Axne 259

State Offices

Governor

Republican Kim Reynolds 1,973

Democrat Deidre DeJear 256

Secretary of State

Republican Paul D. Pate 1,895

Democrat Joel Miller 173

Democrat Eric Van Lancker 68

Auditor of State

Republican Mary Ann Hausa 982

Democrat Rob Sand 245

Republican Todd Halbur 67

Treasurer of State

Republican Roby Smith 1,831

Democrat Michael L. Fitzgerald 250

Secretary of Agriculture

Republican Mike Naig 1,868

Democrat John Norwood 246

Attorney General

Republican Brenna Bird 1,821

Democrat Tom Miller 249

State Senator District 9

Republican Tom Shipley 1,891

State Representative District 17

Republican Paul Dykstra 433

Republican Devon Wood 359

State Representative District 18

Republican Thomas Jay Moore 1,123

