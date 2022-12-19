Page County Conservation Board sets fiscal year budget

At their regular monthly meeting on Dec. 13, the Page County Conservation Board reviewed and set their annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year: July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The largest increase is in the salary of the seasonal workers.

“We can’t make a change in Charly’s (office manager/naturalist) or my salary until the Compensation Board meets,” said Director John Schwab. “We did not change that because we don’t know what the Compensation Board is going to recommend for any salary increases, but the rest is on the pages I gave you. For seasonal pay, with the exception of our permanent part-time worker, the salary is currently at $50,490. We are increasing that number and requesting $61,095. This is for hiring three seasonal workers, two for the west side of the county and one for the east side, and also bringing back our part-time workers who work two days a week. Starting in July, I would like to pay them $12.25 an hour and our part time workers $13 and $12.75 an hour.”

Schwab said he would like to pay $14 per hour to his permanent part-time worker, which adds an increase from $19,500 to $20,328 on the budget.

“He pretty much takes care of this side of the county by himself, and I think he is worth it,” Schwab said.

Because of the proposed increase in salary, expenses for FICA and IPERS would also increase. Using the current pay of Schwab and Stevens, FICA will increase to $13,692 and IPERS would be budgeted at $16,895.

Other expenses include dental insurance that increased from $486 to $516 and health insurance made a big jump from $9,768 to $11,472. Stationary/forms/office supplies dropped from $4,000 to $3,000 on the budget and postage/mailing decreased from $500 to $300. Several budget items remained the same: Conservation Board mileage and expenses, $1,400; clothing allowance, $600; photocopy services, $1,600; telephone services, $3,100; and meals, lodging and training, $1,500; dues and membership, $1,850.

Overall, in the administration section of the budget, the budget shows an increase of $13,919.

Under maintenance operations, custodial supplies remained the same at $2,000. Fuel also stayed the same at $16,000.

“We know prices are going up, but ours seem to be staying steady. Motor vehicle maintenance/small repairs dropped from $7,500 to $5,000 and stationary/forms/office supplies for our parks stayed at $5,000,” Schwab explained.

Hand tools expenses dropped from $7,400 to $5,000, but natural gas expenses remained the same. Schwab said that the utilities and the water use seem to be on par with where they should be, so those remained the same as last year’s budget.

“Our operating construction equipment repairs will stay at $15,000, but our property insurance has gone up significantly,” he said. “We usually bump it up by 10% every year, but last year we were considerably under what we should have been. It was $5,400 last year but we will have to budget $6,300 this coming year, so we have an increase of $900.” He was happy with the change in auto insurance. Last year’s budget was $5,200, but cost only $3,600. That expense for this year’s budget went down to $5,000, saving $200.”

Schwab added that sanitation services aren’t costing as much as they had figured so it also shows a decrease; it went from $15,000 to $13,000.

“Here is our big one — our motor vehicle fund, purchasing vehicles. We dropped it last year from $20,000 to $12,000. This time we dropped the $12,000 down to $5,000. We aren’t looking to buy a new vehicle so there is a big savings in the budget there,” Schwab said.

He also thought he needed to explain the amount budgeted for the Pierce Creek gun range.

“This one is different. We had $1,500 budgeted for the gun range. The way we run it is that any money the gun range brings in, that is the money they can spend that year. It’s actually just a placeholder. So we knocked it down to $100, just to keep the placeholder. We are not losing or gaining any money on that section,” he said.

Schwab was happy to report that this part of the budget made up $14,600 to offset the increase of the administrative section.

“This next section covers big projects at the parks,” he said. “We don’t get a lot of money for this, but we look at what we’re going to do for the next year and kind of move the numbers around so we’re not asking for any more or any less. We bumped Nodaway Valley from $5,000 to $7,500 because of the extra funds needed to patch roads. Pierce Creek moved up to $10,000 from $7,500 because that is going to be our big focus this next year. So, for that $5,000 we increased, we knocked down Pioneer Park from $10,000 to $5,000. Everything that needs to be done at Pioneer, we are going to do ourselves and we won’t have to hire anyone.”

There were no changes to Ross or Rapp parks, and there were not changes to the REAP budget expenditures. It was kept at $11,000 and the revenue remained the same at $9,000.

“The good thing about REAP is that if we don’t spend it, it stays there. It never goes away. We use it for big projects that come up during the year. We budget for it because if we go over, we have to do an amendment,” Schwab said.

He said that overall, compared to last year, the board is asking for $681 less than what was asked for last year.

“We are asking for less and that’s, of course, without changes to salaries,” he said. “I was hoping we could trim off a little here, a little there. I am hoping that for asking for less money, the supervisors would be more inclined to give us the budget. I think it’s important to give the seasonals a better wage.”

Projected revenues include no change in fuel tax refund or boat certification of title fees. They remained at $350 and $250, respectively. Nodaway Valley camping revenue stayed at $10,000, as did Pioneer Park camping at $6,000. Schwab said that Pierce Creek camping has gone up every year the past three years, so the budget shows an increase from $7,500 to $9,000. Rapp Park camping revenues are also increasing, $7,200 to $9,000. Rapp Park crop percentage went up from $3,000 to $3,500. Shelter reservations and miscellaneous revenue decreased from $1,000 to $500, and as gun range memberships have been decreasing each year, Schwab recommended that the revenue budgeted for this decrease by $500, down to $1,000.

The total of the projected revenue shows an increase of $2,800 to $39,600 for fiscal year 2023-24.

Schwab told board members that the budget needs to be submitted by Jan. 6, and he will present the budget to the Board of Supervisors at the end of January or start of February.

Board members thanked Schwab for all his work on the budget.

“Basically what you’re doing is rearranging everything to better serve our people and still maintain our parks the way they should be. And hopefully between now and then we can find some grant money that we can work into the budget,” Board President Mark Marriott said.

Board member Kathy Jordan wanted to address the director’s salary as compared to conservation directors in the state.

“We are low in our district and one of the lowest in the state. I specifically looked at counties that were similar in size to ours with similar numbers of parks,” she said. “Many counties provide a vehicle, give comp time and provide insurance. And you don’t take health insurance, and that is saving our county $16,000 to $20,000.”

Marriott wanted to know how and when to approach the board about this information. Board members discussed options and determined they could recommend specific salary increases to the board and examined how to go about it.

Secretary Whitney Beery suggested an annual performance review for both the director and office manager to justify an increase in salary when it is recommend to the board of supervisors.

“A performance review is a way to show that we’ve done our due diligence before we ask for something. They’ll know what our director has done really well and where he has gone over and above,” Beery explained.

Board members approved a minimum request of a 6% wage increase for both Stevens and Schwab. If the compensation board comes back with more than that, they will call a special meeting and adjust.

In other business, the board approved the claims for November month’s end.

“We did a lot of maintenance on the pickup trucks so we have claims for that,” Schwab said. “We purchased a portable heater and a smaller heater that we mounted up at Nodaway and wired in. The biggest claim is $3,162.12 from J & S Trenching from when they ran the lines for tiling at Pierce Creek. We had our standard claims for November such as water, power, etc. We also had park supplies from our Halloween event at Rapp Park.”

For the December claim, Schwab asked the board to approve a $1,021.56 payment to Iowa DNR for the chemical treatment at Pioneer Park.

“It went well and was a successful kill,” he said. “We got rid of the problem species.”

The board approved the payment. Board members also approved the purchase of an 18-foot trailer with a 5,000-pound payload that will haul two of the mowers.

Schwab also updated board members about the rock project they’ve been working on this fall.

“I met with the VA representative again on Dec. 2 about the Veteran’s Rock project at Rapp Park. We are still ironing out all the details,” he said. “The biggest thing is that there are a number of rocks at Schildberg’s down in Braddyville, but they can’t weigh them until they get a crane down there at the end of the month. We are limited to the size due to the trailer we’ll be using.”

Schwab added that he and the VA are both working on obtaining funding for the project through a variety of grants.

“Also, an artist who is interested in doing the work reached out to us and Shenandoah and Essex schools are both on board for building benches for us. We are pretty much on track for getting it done next spring,” Schwab said.

Joyce Kruse was at the meeting to discuss scheduling events and donated monies at the equestrian park. Kruse also wanted to ensure that the equestrian park and the gun range alternate scheduling their events in the occurrence of a fifth Saturday within a month.

The next meeting for the Page County Conservation Board will be held on Jan. 10.