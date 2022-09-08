Page County assigns individual Supervisors to work on wind project agreements

Although Page County Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Chuck Morris have officially been appointed to work on the development of two agreements related to the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, Supervisor Jacob Holmes has vowed to also be involved in the process.

During its meeting Sept. 6, the board voted 2-1 in favor of assigning a single Supervisor to work with Maria Brownell of the law firm Ahlers and Cooney on drafting the agreements.

Armstrong was appointed to work on the road use agreement, while Morris was designated to work on the decommissioning agreement. Once completed, the agreements will come before the full board for final approval.

Initial discussions on the process to draft the agreements were held Aug. 30, and focused on having a separate member of the board work with Brownell on the respective documents. However, the issue was tabled until Tuesday night to allow Holmes an opportunity to speak with Brownell about having all three board members involved in the development process.

Armstrong said the board received an email from Brownell Aug. 30 outlining three options on how to proceed with creating the agreements. Those options were to designate a separate Supervisor to work with Brownell on each of the two agreements; instruct legal counsel to draft the agreements; or hold a series of closed session meetings to discuss strategies with legal counsel.

"To clarify a misconception, it's a negotiation session between a member of our board and our legal counsel. It's nothing beyond that. Invenergy is not involved in those discussions at that point, the way I understand it," Morris said. "Whoever works on behalf of the board with Maria Brownell could do that work each week, come back and report to the board what has been discussed, and where the pinch points are or are not, until we get to an agreement this board can be comfortable with."

However, Holmes said he did not see the value of having a Supervisor report back to the full board because he believes all three members should be involved in the discussions.

"We can talk about it and talk about it. If we have some questions for her, bring her in and we'll ask her some questions as they pile up. Then, we'll just keep working on it together," Holmes said. "If I'm the one on it, or not, I want to hear every word that's said so I can understand both these things."

Morris questioned if Holmes had confidence in Brownell representing the board on this matter. Holmes said Brownell could answer questions for the board as they arise and indicated to him she would act on the direction of the board.

"If Maria Brownell is being paid by Page County, I will sit there and listen to every word that's said," Holmes said. "You will not spend a dollar of tax money without me being able to attend and listen or have input. That's not right. You know that's not right. I wouldn't do that to you."

Holmes went on say Morris had promised the public it would be able to provide input on the decommissioning and road use agreements. Therefore, he said those discussions should be held as part of public meetings conducted by the board.

"It will be transparent, but it's not a group decision. It is not a group decision," Morris said.

The motion to have Brownell work with Armstrong on the road use agreement, and with Morris on the decommissioning agreement was made by Morris. After Holmes refused to second the motion, Armstrong made the necessary second to bring the item to a vote. The motion was then passed 2-1, with Holmes casting the opposing vote.

In other business, the board approved the use of $132,786 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the second phase of tuckpointing for the Page County Courthouse.

The board also approved the purchase of seven stationary window shades to be installed in the courtroom of the Page County Courthouse. The cost of the window shades was $2,065 and was an addition to the courthouse window project.

Approval was also given for the use of the courthouse lawn in conjunction with the Clarinda High School Homecoming festivities Sept. 16. The board also voted 2-1 against having a county employee participate in a continuing education program through the NACO Leadership Academy.

Tom Wagoner also met with the board in person Tuesday to reiterate his concerns about the repairs made to O Avenue, or M63. Wagoner previously raised concerns about the road to the Board of Supervisors Aug. 30. Page County Engineer J.D. King was unable to attend the meeting Sept. 6 and respond to questions raised by Wagoner.