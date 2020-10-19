Online learning could find permanent niche

But questions of internet access and equity loom

CEDAR RAPIDS — The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Iowans to rethink how education is delivered — including permanently incorporating online learning tools and ramping up connectivity to equitably meet students’ needs at all levels statewide, school officials said Friday.

Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said federal grant money is enabling her agency to build an expanded online “e-learning central” platform designed to help “connect the state corner to corner” to better serve students with a greater menu of educational opportunities.

School districts previously could apply to be online providers for some students, but legislation approved in response to the coronavirus outbreak broadly allows more remote learning options. Iowa officials are using a $17 million federal education grant to better connect schools while mitigating the costs, she told an audience Friday at The Gazette’s Iowa Ideas virtual conference.

“I think what this whole experience is going to teach us is who does it serve well and what permanent place should it serve in our learning?” Lebo said.